GSL ENERGY 500 kWh HUB Energy Storage Project Successfully Lights Up Amazon Community in Peru

500kWh HUB energy storage system installed by GSL ENERGY in Peru, composed of 100 units of 5kWh LiFePO4 batteries providing reliable commercial power backup GSL ENERGY 500kWh HUB energy storage system project in Peru, built with 100 units of 5kWh LiFePO4 batteries for stable power supply Commercial 500kWh energy storage installation by GSL ENERGY in Peru, enhancing power reliability and grid stability GSL ENERGY installs 500kWh HUB battery system in Peru, promoting renewable energy and sustainable development

GSL ENERGY has installed a 500kWh HUB energy storage system in Peru, built from 100 units of 5kWh LiFePO₄ batteries.

CHINA, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GSL ENERGY, an energy storage manufacturer from Shenzhen, China, recently announced the successful installation and grid-connection of its 500 kWh HUB energy storage project deep in the Peruvian Amazon. This project provides a continuous and stable green power supply to local remote villages, marking another significant milestone for GSL ENERGY in global off-grid energy storage applications.Crossing Mountains and Rivers, Just to Light Up the DarknessStone, Technical Director of GSL ENERGY, endured a journey of over 30 hours involving multiple flights and transits, followed by a six-day boat trip through winding rivers and dense tropical rainforest, finally arriving at the project site.Upon arrival, setting aside the fatigue from his long journey, Stone immediately immersed himself in system debugging and acceptance testing. When the HUB energy storage system successfully connected to the grid and the village power grid restarted that night, electric lights instantly illuminated—the dark jungle village was bathed in a warm glow, and the villagers cheered with joy."This time, we're not just lighting up a few households; we are lighting up the entire village."— Stone, Technical Director, GSL ENERGYProject Technical Highlights: 500 kWh HUB Energy Storage System The project utilizes GSL ENERGY's new generation HUB series high-efficiency energy storage solution, with a total capacity of 500 kWh, composed of 100 parallel-connected 5 kWh LiFePO4 battery packs. This is one of the largest distributed energy storage systems currently in the Amazon region, specifically designed for remote areas and extreme environments.Core technical advantages include:Large-Capacity Stable Power Supply: The 500 kWh system can simultaneously meet the daily electricity needs of hundreds of households and community public facilities.Modular Parallel Design: 100 units of 5 kWh batteries connected flexibly in parallel, facilitating maintenance and expansion, enabling highly reliable operation.Green Self-Cycling Energy: The system integrates seamlessly with solar panels, supporting a 24/7 renewable energy power supply.Intelligent Monitoring & Management: Equipped with GSL intelligent BMS and EMS for real-time battery status monitoring and energy distribution.Adaptation to Extreme Environments: Features an integrated outdoor cabinet design with waterproof, dustproof, corrosion-resistant, and dehumidification, ensuring long-term stable operation in the high-humidity, high-temperature rainforest environment.Light That Transforms Lives: Energy Benefits Every CornerWith the commissioning of the 500 kWh HUB energy storage system, the village has undergone a historic transformation.Schools, clinics, and small shops resumed normal operations. Residents gained access to lighting, refrigeration equipment, and power tools. Children can now study comfortably at night. For the first time, the community enjoys round-the-clock electricity, significantly improving the quality of life.GSL ENERGY stated that it will continue to promote green energy storage technology in Latin America and other remote regions worldwide, advancing energy equity and sustainable development.About GSL ENERGYEstablished in 2011 and headquartered in Shenzhen, China, GSL ENERGY Co., Ltd. is a leading global manufacturer of LiFePO4 batteries and energy storage systems.The company operates a 15,000㎡ automated factory in Huizhou with an annual production capacity of 5.8 GWh. Its product portfolio covers residential energy storage, commercial & industrial energy storage, and high-voltage battery systems, which have been exported to over 138 countries and have obtained international certifications such as UL, IEC, CB, CE, and UN 38.3.GSL ENERGY is committed to making clean energy accessible to every corner of the world through innovative energy storage technology.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.