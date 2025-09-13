GSL ENERGY High-Voltage Energy Storage System Receives UL 9540/UL 1973 Certification, Boosting North American Market Expansion SGS Hosts On-Site Certification Ceremony at GSL ENERGY Booth: R60K High-Voltage Energy Storage System Receives UL Certification

SGS presented UL9540, UL9540A, and UL1973 certificates to GSL ENERGY at the Las Vegas show, boosting its energy storage expansion in North America.

CHINA, September 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- During the 2025 exhibition in Las Vegas, GSL ENERGY received formal certification from SGS, a globally respected leader in testing and certification. SGS presented GSL ENERGY with UL 9540, UL 9540A, and UL 1973 certifications for its high-voltage rack energy storage system, model R60K, marking a significant milestone for the company's expansion into the North American market.The ceremony was attended by SGS representatives, including Walter Zheng, Director of Renewable and Advanced Energy, SGS Electronics & Electrical Services, China; Fred Zhou, Deputy Director; and John Ciliege, SGS Global NRTL Leader. They were joined by GSL ENERGY CEOs Jim Deng and Ben Ye to commemorate this achievement.Meeting Stringent Safety and Performance StandardsUL certification is a critical benchmark for accessing the North American energy storage market, a region known for its rigorous safety and reliability standards. GSL ENERGY's successful certification across its product lines—including residential batteries (5kWh, 10kWh, 14.34kWh ), commercial air-cooling systems (60kWh), and commercial liquid-cooling systems (232kWh-372kWh)—validates its commitment to meeting the highest international standards. This achievement significantly enhances GSL ENERGY's competitive edge in the global energy storage sector.A Testament to R&D and Manufacturing ExcellenceThe on-site certification by SGS confirms that GSL ENERGY's high-voltage and low-voltage residential and commercial lithium-ion battery packs adhere to advanced international standards. This recognition highlights the company's robust R&D and manufacturing capabilities, providing a strong foundation for its accelerated international growth.About GSL ENERGYShenzhen Geshengli Energy Co., Ltd. (GSL ENERGY) is a leading global manufacturer specializing in the R&D and production of high-quality, long-life lithium iron phosphate energy storage products. Guided by its mission to "bring green power to the world," GSL ENERGY is dedicated to providing safe, reliable, and sustainable energy solutions to customers around the globe. With four production facilities worldwide and products exported to Europe, North America, Australia, etc., GSL ENERGY remains committed to innovation and excellence. In addition to GSL ENERGY having the ultimate goal of becoming the world's most respected clean energy group.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.