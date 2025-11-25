GSL ENERGY collaborates with PICC (People's Insurance Company of China) to purchase insurance for lithium batteries, inverters, and energy storage systems. GSL ENERGY Partners with PICC to Establish Safety Assurance for International Energy Storage Projects

CHINA, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Energy Storage "Going Global" Compliance Capabilities Advance to New HeightsShenzhen GSL Energy Co., Ltd. (GSL ENERGY) has formally entered into a strategic collaboration with the People's Insurance Company (Group) of China Ltd. (PICC). This partnership secures global product liability insurance coverage for GSL ENERGY's comprehensive range of products, including lithium batteries, inverters, and energy storage systems.The insurance coverage encompasses key international markets such as North America (United States and Canada), Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. It delivers complete liability risk management for overseas energy storage projects, thereby boosting the confidence in their global deployment and investment.A Strategic Alliance: Three Core Value Propositions Facilitating Worldwide Project Deployment1. Comprehensive Product Liability Protection Ensuring International ComplianceThe insurance program covers liabilities for third-party bodily injury and property damage potentially arising from the use of GSL ENERGY products. It is meticulously designed to comply with the rigorous regulatory standards of major markets like Europe, North America, and other global regions.This enhances the reliability and credibility of overseas projects throughout critical phases—including financing, tendering, and implementation—fostering a more secure pathway for the global expansion of energy storage solutions.2. Endorsement by a Chinese State-Owned Enterprise, Strengthening Global Investor ConfidencePICC, a premier insurance group in China, maintains an extensive overseas claims settlement framework and a worldwide service network.This collaboration extends beyond merely providing product liability insurance, it represents a authoritative validation of GSL ENERGY's capabilities in product design, system stability, and quality management.For channel partners, EPC contractors, developers, and financial institutions, this serves as a credible and internationally recognized endorsement.3. Integrated Global Safeguards Enabling Efficient Project ExecutionPICC's product liability insurance can be incorporated into the risk management strategy for any project type—be it residential, commercial & industrial (C&I), telecommunications infrastructure, or utility-scale energy storage systems—providing overseas projects with:Internationally recognized compliance credentialsEnhanced credibility for bids and financing applicationsStandardized, replicable, and scalable implementation frameworksThis supports GSL ENERGY in establishing a standardized, repeatable, and scalable global project delivery ecosystem.15 Years of Specialization × Global Product Liability Insurance = An Industry-Leading Triple-Layer Safety FrameworkGSL ENERGY is committed to a "Product Safety Lifecycle Management" philosophy. From cell selection and battery pack (PACK) manufacturing to BMS architecture and full system integration, all products have attained international certifications such as UL9540, IEC62619, and UN38.3, forming a solid foundation of technical safety.The partnership with PICC formally establishes a triple-layer safety capability system—"Technical Safety + Insured Safety + Project Safety"—providing robust support for the secure global deployment of the company's high-quality energy storage products Choosing GSL ENERGY means selecting high-standard liability assurance and investment security for energy storage projects worldwide.It ensures greater peace of mind for international projects, fosters stronger confidence in investment decisions, and contributes to a more reliable and sustainable future for energy storage.

