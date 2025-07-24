Softlink IC Launches Montage v2, Unlocking Better Discovery for Public Libraries

Softlink IC has officially released Montage v2, a major upgrade that redefines how libraries connect their users to collections.

Montage v2 is a game-changer for public libraries ... It’s built to empower library staff with easy-to-use tools while giving patrons a richer, more intuitive experience.” — Sarah Thompson, General Manager

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Softlink Information Centres (IC) has officially released Montage v2, a major upgrade to the public library discovery layer that redefines how libraries connect their users to collections.With a sleek, mobile-first design, Montage v2 brings together physical, digital, and multimedia content into one user-friendly experience. Built for accessibility, engagement, and ease of management, this solution helps libraries deliver simple collection discovery, whilst boosting community interaction.Key features include:• Custom Branding via a no-code editor• Smart, Responsive Layouts with gallery views• Unified Media and eResource Streaming• Patron Self-Service Tools for renewals and payments• Advanced Security and improved search visibility• Direct API Integrations starting with Indy Reads“Montage v2 combines better SEO, robust security, mobile responsiveness, and powerful API integrations. It's a significant leap forward for both patrons and administrators,” said John Rallis, Senior Web Developer at Softlink IC.Sarah Thompson, General Manager of Softlink IC, added: "Montage v2 is a game-changer for public libraries. It streamlines how libraries present their full collection of books, media, eResources, and even non-traditional items through a single, engaging interface. It’s built to empower library staff with easy-to-use tools while giving patrons a richer, more intuitive experience."Montage and Astria both originated from Aurora Information Technology (AIT) - a respected Australian company founded in 1994 and acquired by Softlink IC last year. AIT earned a strong reputation for user-friendly, adaptable library software including Queensland’s Indigenous Knowledge Centres for over a decade.This milestone release is part of Softlink IC’s broader investment in the Aurora product suite. It sets the stage for the upcoming release of Astria - a fully web-based administration portal launching this August. Astria will replace Aurora Desktop, to deliver a faster, cloud-based platform for staff to manage circulation, cataloguing, reporting, and more.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.