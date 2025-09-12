Softlink Information Centres Launch Aurora Astria - the Future of Library Management

Softlink Information Centres (Softlink IC), together with Aurora Information Technology (AIT), has officially launched Aurora Astria.

It’s fast, intuitive, and flexible - giving librarians the tools they need to deliver services more efficiently today, while also laying the foundation for future innovation.” — Sarah Thompson, General Manager of Softlink Information Centres

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Softlink Information Centres ( Softlink IC ), together with Aurora Information Technology (AIT), has officially launched Aurora Astria , a smarter, faster, fully web-based administration portal set to replace the long-standing Aurora Desktop.Astria has been in development since 2020, originally named Concierge to reflect its service-oriented design, before being rebranded as Astria in 2023. With the release now live, Astria becomes the latest addition to Softlink IC’s suite of innovative library solutions, which also includes Liberty Digital and illumin.“Astria is the product of years of collaboration with libraries, designed to address the challenges of outdated legacy systems,” said Sarah Thompson, General Manager of Softlink Information Centres. “It’s fast, intuitive, and flexible - giving librarians the tools they need to deliver services more efficiently today, while also laying the foundation for future innovation.”Key features of include:• Fully web-based: no installs or downloads - just log in and go.• Platform agnostic and responsive: works seamlessly across devices, including iPads, for staff on the move.• Modern, customizable interface: a refreshed design focused on clarity, efficiency, and ease of use.• Core modules completed: search, users, loans, returns, items, circulation, technical services, reports, and admin.• Advanced Modules: serials and acquisitions, with additional modules planned.The development team, led by Angeliki Liakopoulou, made responsiveness and mobility a priority from day one: “I made sure the app is fully responsive with a range of devices,” she explained. This approach reflects Astria’s role as a library system built for flexibility, adaptability, and growth.The launch webinar, held on 4 September 2025, introduced Astria’s core modules, live demonstrations, and the future roadmap, including offline circulation, event management, workflow refinements, and enhanced reporting tools.Astria is now available for libraries planning their transition from Aurora Desktop, with full support, onboarding, and training provided by the Softlink IC and AIT teams.For more information on Astria, visit: https://ic.softlinkint.com/aurora-astria/ , or read the blog: Astronomical Astria – The Bright Future of Library Management Arrives in August 2025.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.