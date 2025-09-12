Submit Release
Williston Barracks / DUI, Neg Op, Warrant

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

            

CASE#: 25A1006965

TROOPER:  Trooper Ahmed Sharif                                     

STATION: Williston Barracks                   

CONTACT#: (802)878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: September 11, 2025 at approximately 2304 hours

LOCATION: Interstate 89 Northbound Mile Marker 95.5, Colchester

 

ACCUSED: Amy L. Dike                                             

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, Vermont

VIOLATION:

  • DUI

  • Negligent Operation

  • Arrest on Warrant

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On September 11, 2025 at approximately 2250 hours, a Trooper with the Vermont State Police observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Interstate 89 Northbound Mile Marker 95.5 in the Town of Colchester.  The vehicle’s speed was recorded to be 90 mph in the posted 65 mph zone. A motor vehicle stop was conducted and the operator was identified as Amy L. Dike (42) of St. Albans. While speaking with Dike, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Dike also had an active cite and release warrant out of Franklin County. She was taken into custody without incident for suspicion of DUI and the active cite and release warrant. Dike was transported to the Williston Barracks for processing.  She was issued a citation and later released to UVMMC.

 

 

Dike is schedule to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court on October 2, 2025 at 0830 hours to answer to the above charges.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: October 02, 2025 at 0830 hours       

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED – LOCATION: N/A  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

Legal Disclaimer:

