Williston Barracks / DUI, Neg Op, Warrant
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A1006965
TROOPER: Trooper Ahmed Sharif
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)878-7111
DATE/TIME: September 11, 2025 at approximately 2304 hours
LOCATION: Interstate 89 Northbound Mile Marker 95.5, Colchester
ACCUSED: Amy L. Dike
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, Vermont
VIOLATION:
- DUI
- Negligent Operation
- Arrest on Warrant
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On September 11, 2025 at approximately 2250 hours, a Trooper with the Vermont State Police observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Interstate 89 Northbound Mile Marker 95.5 in the Town of Colchester. The vehicle’s speed was recorded to be 90 mph in the posted 65 mph zone. A motor vehicle stop was conducted and the operator was identified as Amy L. Dike (42) of St. Albans. While speaking with Dike, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Dike also had an active cite and release warrant out of Franklin County. She was taken into custody without incident for suspicion of DUI and the active cite and release warrant. Dike was transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. She was issued a citation and later released to UVMMC.
Dike is schedule to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court on October 2, 2025 at 0830 hours to answer to the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: October 02, 2025 at 0830 hours
COURT: Chittenden
LODGED – LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
