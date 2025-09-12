Saint Johnsbury Barracks / DUI Refusal

Submit Release
VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A4008052

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chris Santic

STATION: St Johnsbury Barracks               

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 09/11/2025, 2115 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 93 Southbound / MM 5.6

VIOLATION: DUI Refusal

 

ACCUSED: Scott Dube                                             

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterford, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 09/11/2025, at approximately 2115 hours, Vermont State Police arrived on scene of a motor vehicle complaint on Interstate 93 Southbound near MM 5.6 in the town of Saint Johnsbury. While speaking with the operator of the vehicle, Scott Dube (54) of Waterford, VT, Troopers detected signs of impairment. Investigation revealed that Dube had operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dube was arrested and subsequently transported back to the Saint Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Dube was later released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Caledonia Criminal Division on 09/29/2025, at 0830 hours to answer to the charge of Criminal Refusal.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/29/2025 at 0830 hours.           

COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Caledonia County Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Yes

BAIL: N/A

MUGSHOT: Included

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Chris Santic

Vermont State Police-St. Johnsbury

1068 US RT 5, Suite 1

St. Johnsbury, Vermont

Phone: (802) 748-3111 ext 3

 

Legal Disclaimer:

