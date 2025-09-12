Saint Johnsbury Barracks / DUI Refusal
CASE#: 25A4008052
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chris Santic
STATION: St Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 09/11/2025, 2115 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 93 Southbound / MM 5.6
VIOLATION: DUI Refusal
ACCUSED: Scott Dube
AGE: 54
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 09/11/2025, at approximately 2115 hours, Vermont State Police arrived on scene of a motor vehicle complaint on Interstate 93 Southbound near MM 5.6 in the town of Saint Johnsbury. While speaking with the operator of the vehicle, Scott Dube (54) of Waterford, VT, Troopers detected signs of impairment. Investigation revealed that Dube had operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dube was arrested and subsequently transported back to the Saint Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Dube was later released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Caledonia Criminal Division on 09/29/2025, at 0830 hours to answer to the charge of Criminal Refusal.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/29/2025 at 0830 hours.
COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Caledonia County Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Yes
BAIL: N/A
MUGSHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Chris Santic
Vermont State Police-St. Johnsbury
1068 US RT 5, Suite 1
St. Johnsbury, Vermont
Phone: (802) 748-3111 ext 3
