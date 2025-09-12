Candee Skin Partners with TOOTRiS and Dallas County to Launch Innovative Child Care Benefit for Employees

Tri-share model helps working parents access affordable care while strengthening the local workforce

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Candee Skin, a Dallas-based skincare company, has joined forces with TOOTRiS and Dallas County to provide employees with a powerful new Child Care Benefit that increases access, flexibility, and affordability for working families.

Through the partnership, Candee Skin employees will receive $250 per month — up to $3,000 annually — in Child Care assistance, made possible through a tri-share model where both the employer and Dallas County contribute $125 per month per participating employee. In addition, employees gain full access to TOOTRiS, the nation’s largest real-time wrap-around Child Care platform, offering access to over 230,000 licensed and vetted Child Care options — from traditional Child Care centers to licensed in-home programs, before and after school care, summer and sports camps, nannies, and more.

The Child Care Challenge

Child Care costs have surged, and availability continues to decline, creating a crisis for working families. In Dallas, the average cost of infant care is just over $2,600 a month, or more than $31,000 per year. Meanwhile, the median household income is just under $68,000, according to the City of Dallas Office of Economic Development. That means families are spending nearly half their income just to care for one child.

Access is equally concerning. According to CHILDREN AT RISK, 20 zip codes across the Dallas-Fort Worth area are classified as “Child Care deserts,” where there are far too few quality programs to meet demand. These barriers are pushing parents — particularly mothers — out of the workforce and making it harder for businesses to recruit, retain, and support talent.

Dallas County’s Innovative Solution

In response, Dallas County launched a $1 million initiative to help local businesses offer Child Care Benefits through a public-private matching program. By covering half the cost of a Child Care subsidy, the county makes it easier for employers to support their workforce in a meaningful way.

“When we set aside $1 million to help local businesses provide Child Care assistance, it was with the hope that employers of all sizes would see the value,” said a Dallas County spokesperson. “Candee Skin is a great example of how a business can lead the way in supporting working parents. These partnerships are not only strengthening families, they’re also helping stabilize our workforce and boost our economy.”

A Business Making a Big Difference

Candee Skin founder and CEO Candice Johnson says she’s seen firsthand how a lack of reliable Child Care affects her team and her business.

“When my team can’t find reliable Child Care, it impacts their attendance, their stress levels, and ultimately their ability to grow in their roles,” Johnson said. “This partnership allows me to support them in a real way. It’s not just about work, it’s about making sure their families are cared for, too.”

Real-Time Access Through TOOTRiS

TOOTRiS gives Candee Skin employees real-time access to thousands of licensed programs across Dallas and beyond. Whether they work early mornings, evenings, weekends, or split shifts, employees can find care close to home or work that fits their schedule.

“Working parents face incredible pressure, and one of the biggest stressors is knowing their children are in safe, nurturing environments while they’re on the job,” said Alessandra Lezama, CEO of TOOTRiS. “When families have access to affordable, quality care, parents gain the peace of mind they need to fully show up at work and move forward in their careers with confidence.”

Federal Tax Credits Make Child Care Benefits Even More Affordable

This partnership comes at a time when federal legislation is helping stretch employer dollars further. Under Section 45F of the IRS Code, businesses that offer Child Care Benefits may be eligible for up to a 50% federal tax credit on their contributions. When paired with Dallas County’s dollar-for-dollar match, this creates an unprecedented opportunity for employers to offer high-impact support for working parents.

About Candee Skin

Candee Skin is a Dallas-based skincare company offering personalized services and plant-based products to promote radiant, healthy skin. Founded by esthetician and entrepreneur Candice Johnson, Candee Skin is committed to wellness, empowerment, and supporting the whole person — inside and out.

About TOOTRiS

TOOTRiS is the nation’s largest, most comprehensive Child Care network, with over 230,000 providers, making access to care convenient, affordable, and on-demand. TOOTRiS is reinventing the Child Care industry as the first and only technology that unites all the key stakeholders – parents, providers, employers, agencies – into a single platform enabling them to connect and transact in real-time. This enables employers to provide fully managed Child Care Benefits, giving their workforce the flexibility and family support they need, while organizations seek to increase productivity and ROI. Through TOOTRiS, parents and providers directly connect, empowering working parents to quickly find and secure quality Child Care while allowing providers to unlock their potential and fully monetize their program.

