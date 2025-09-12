Jennifer Myers to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jennifer Myers, founder of Kayla Rae Designs LLC and Rittenhouse Home, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where she will share insights on building a thriving business with integrity, creativity, and purpose.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In her episode, Myers will explore how to create a client-first business while staying true to personal values. She breaks down how trusting instincts and leveraging smart vendor relationships can unlock sustainable success and meaningful client connections. Viewers will walk away with a clear understanding of how to transform adversity into opportunity and lead with purpose.“Staying true to your values can help you attract the clients you actually want,” said Myers.Jennifer’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/jennifer-myers

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.