Donna Watson to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Donna Watson, founder of the Troy Howlett Foundation, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where she will share insights on transforming grief into a mission for change and supporting addiction recovery with compassion.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In her episode, Watson will explore how to create recovery pathways that empower individuals and break the stigma of addiction. She breaks down how compassion and community can rebuild identity and foster long-term healing. Viewers will walk away with a deeper understanding of advocacy and supporting loved ones through addiction.“No one should have to walk the recovery journey alone,” said Watson.Donna’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/donna-watson

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.