The Way to Happiness Foundation Presents a Solution to Recidivism at Annual Correctional Convention

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Way to Happiness Foundation (TWTH) captured the attention of thousands of correctional professionals at August's American Correctional Association (ACA) Convention by presenting a workable character-based solution to prison rehabilitation. The ACA's membership has grown to serve thousands of members, enhancing professional development, maintaining accreditation standards and supporting research to improve the effectiveness of corrections facilities worldwide.The need for workable tools that breaks the cycle of revolving door crime is underscored by alarmingly high recidivism rates. Within three years of release, nearly 7 out of 10 inmates reoffend; within five years, more than 3 out of 4 return to prison. The revolving door costs taxpayers $8 billion annually, with total corrections spending exceeding $80 billion.While job training and education are critical, they can only succeed if built on a foundation of integrity. "What must be rehabilitated is not just a skill—it is the person's ability to make better choices," said Ludwig Alpers, President of The Way to Happiness Foundation. "If self-respect is gone, nothing holds. Restore dignity and you restore the future."Through its 21-precept book and programs, the Foundation delivers practical tools for inmates to regain personal integrity, strengthen family ties, and re-enter society with a moral compass. Following the presentation, many conference attendees expressed enthusiasm and a keen interest in the program's details."Our approach isn't about controlling inmates with pills or punishment—it's about equipping them with understanding, self-respect, and responsibility," said Alpers. "That is what truly breaks the cycle of recidivism."Studies have shown that values-based education within prisons, such as the education offered by TW, reduces disciplinary incidents by as much as 40%, while participants report significantly higher readiness to reunite with their families and communities."Correctional leaders are searching for real answers. The response at the ACA convention proves that we are moving in the right direction," said Alpers. "We invite facilities across the nation to partner with us in restoring character, restoring hope, and restoring lives."With more than four decades of dedicated service to communities worldwide, The Way to Happiness Foundation is a nonprofit organization committed to reversing moral decay through the distribution of The Way to Happiness: a Common Sense Guide to Better Living written by humanitarian and author L. Ron Hubbard. The Foundation's programs serve both individuals and organizations across diverse settings, including correctional facilities, schools, and community organizations, helping develop self-respect, ethical values, and a moral foundation for positive living.

