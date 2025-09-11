New Commissioner for Children and Young People appointed

Release date: 12/09/25

South Australia’s second Commissioner for Children and Young People has been appointed by the State Government, following an extensive recruitment process.

The Minister for Education, Training and Skills Blair Boyer announced today that Dr Kylie Heneker would be appointed for three years to the key independent advocacy role.

Dr Heneker, who holds a PhD from the University of Adelaide, has extensive experience across government, non-government and not-for-profit sectors, with a focus on driving change, program development and improved service delivery across multiple human service organisations in SA.

Dr. Heneker has worked across a number of fields, including Education, Human Services, and Child Protection and has served on multiple boards in the social services sector including as Chair of the Board of Uniting Communities.

She has played a significant role in lasting reforms that have benefited children and young people across South Australia, including by leading work to raise the school leaving age, the introduction of vocational training pathways in SACE, and introducing DHS’ Social Impact Framework which ensures programs delivered have the greatest impact.

In keeping with requirements of the regulations governing the role, children and young people were among those involved in the recruitment and selection process which was undertaken over recent months.

Helen Connolly, the inaugural Commissioner, finished in the role in April this year, after serving the children and young people of South Australia since 2017. Carclew leader Mimi Crowe has been acting in the role since.

Dr Heneker will start as the Commissioner for Children and Young People on 19 October.

Quotes

Attributable to Blair Boyer

Dr Heneker has extensive statutory, not-for-profit and philanthropic experience, demonstrating collaborative skills which have helped shape the overall strategic direction of government, non-government and non-for-profit organisations.

Her work in the child and family welfare intervention space across human and community services and with prominent care, family and child welfare, and disability providers, speaks to her ability to advocate and support South Australia’s children and young people.

I am confident her experience in implementing change to improve the lives of children and young people will be of real benefit to the community of South Australia over the coming years and I look forward to working with her.

Attributable to Dr Kylie Heneker

The role of Commissioner for Children and Young People is an incredible opportunity to further my life-long commitment to equity and inclusion and elevating the voices of people who are not often heard.

I am excited to hone my focus on empowering children and young people to be active contributors to positive change and co-creators of solutions.

My focus will be on driving collaborative approaches across government and non-government agencies, the human services sector, universities, philanthropy, and with families and communities, to create the best conditions for children and young people to thrive.