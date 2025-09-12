Adelaide secures hosting rights for global undersea defence technology convention

A major international defence and trade event will be hosted outside Europe for the first time in its 37-year history, with the Malinauskas Labor Government securing hosting rights in Adelaide for three years.

Adelaide has been confirmed as the host city for Undersea Defence Technology (UDT), a globally recognised defence trade expo.

The event’s 2026 arrival marks the first time UDT will be staged in the Southern Hemisphere, reinforcing South Australia’s reputation as a world-class destination for defence and strategic innovation.

Held at the Adelaide Showgrounds in December 2026, UDT will bring together leading experts in undersea defence technology, government officials and military personnel from around the world and is expected to attract 2,000 delegates, with more than half from overseas.

Event organisers Clarion Events, which also run the world-renowned Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) events, has selected Adelaide as an ideal location for the event.

This is due to the city’s expertise in undersea defence innovation and as a key partner in the AUKUS alliance as the build location for the most significant industrial undertaking in the nation’s history in the SSN-AUKUS conventionally armed nuclear-powered submarines.

The event provides unparalleled networking opportunities, innovative conference content and incorporates the latest technologies in artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, and advanced technologies in the underwater domain.

The event is set to deliver significant economic benefits of more than $30 million to South Australia, while providing local defence primes and SMEs direct access to international markets and key decision makers.

Adelaide secured UDT Australia as an annual three-day event for the next three years until 2028 through a joint bid led by Business Events Adelaide, with support from the South Australian Government through Defence SA, the Adelaide Economic Development Agency and the City of Adelaide.

The 2025-26 State Budget provided more than $10 million across the forward estimates for Business Events Adelaide to increase visitation and tourism to SA by securing major events, conferences and exhbitions.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

South Australia’s reputation as the Defence State has once again been recognised in securing this highly regarded international event to occur outside of Europe for the first time in its 37-year history.

Our uniquely integrated defence ecosystem, where industry, government and academia work in close synchrony, combined with our deep technical expertise, advanced infrastructure, and highly skilled workforce, makes Adelaide the ideal location for a global defence exposition of the calibre of UDT.

We are delighted to welcome this event to the state, where it will complement our growing calendar of world-class defence and space events while driving innovation, investment and collaboration across the sector.

Attributable to Stephen Mulligan

Securing UDT is recognition of our State’s importance in the global defence landscape and will bring thousands of industry leaders to Adelaide.

This will provide an opportunity for local companies in our defence industries to have direct access to key international decision makers and learn about the latest advances in technology.

In the recent budget, the State Government provided $10 million to Business Events Adelaide to help secure events like this, which will provide more than $30 million in economic benefit to SA.

Attributable to Sally deSwart, Managing Director, Clarion Events Defence and Security

Bringing Undersea Defence Technology to Adelaide is an important strategic development for Clarion Defence, bringing UDT into a new region at a critical time for the defence sector and re-enforcing key alliances between the UK and Australia.

We welcome the participation and support of the South Australian Government in the planning and organisation of UDT. The input from these officials in the conference programme and themes will ensure that UDT is shaped to reflect the requirements of the Australasian and Asia Pacific regions.

Attributable to Damien Kitto, Chief Executive Officer, Business Events Adelaide

Business Events Adelaide works globally to identify and attract business events that fit our sectors of strategic strength, and UDT is a prime example of that. Not only will these business events generate a strong financial return for our members but will also provide a significant economic tail of enduring benefits, collaboration and connectivity to defence experts from around the world.

Securing this business event has been a true ‘Team Adelaide’ effort, and we are grateful for the support we have received to secure it.