Multi-million dollar funding boost for Words Grow Minds early years resources

Release date: 12/09/25

Families across South Australia will continue to benefit from evidence-based resources that support early childhood development, thanks to a $5.2 million funding boost from the Malinauskas Labor Government for the Words Grow Minds campaign.

The Royal Commission into Early Childhood Education and Care, led by the Hon Julia Gillard AC, recommended the expansion of the Words Grow Minds initiative, as families play a critical role in shaping their child’s brain. With 90 per cent of brain development occurring before the age of five, everyday interactions lay the foundations for lifelong learning.

Words Grow Minds is a community-based campaign that gives parents and caregivers clear, consistent messages about supporting development in the first three years of life. Since its inception in 2023, thousands of families have received resource packs, with 21,000 packs distributed each year. These easy-to-use resources help to build stronger connections, boost children’s learning and set them up for success.

Research shows that infants who are read to daily as newborns develop stronger receptive and expressive language skills and achieve higher overall language scores by 9 and 12 months, compared with those who hear fewer than seven books a week. That’s why it is vital parents and caregivers have simple, practical tools to talk, play, read and sing with their children every day.

Funded by the Office for Early Childhood Development (OECD) and delivered by Raising Literacy Australia, Words Grow Minds champions the idea that everyday interactions build strong brains and set children up for lifelong learning.

Backed by the latest research, the campaign has lifted awareness, built professional capability and provided families with practical tools and advice to help babies and children thrive.

The $5.2m five-year agreement will take the campaign even further with Raising Literacy Australia to expand its reach to rural, remote and vulnerable communities, measure impact to ensure the campaign is making a real difference, and partner with Aboriginal and multicultural peak organisations so that every family sees themselves in the work.

Campaign resources will also be made more accessible than ever through OECD platforms, including social media and the Early Years SA app.

Attributable to Blair Boyer

Words Grow Minds is a simple but powerful reminder that talking, reading, playing and singing with children every day helps build strong foundations for learning throughout a young person’s life.

Early intervention before a child starts school, goes a long way to support social and emotional wellbeing, as well as cognitive and language skills, and by targeting supports, we can ensure the most significant outcomes.

By partnering with Raising Literacy Australia, the Malinauskas Labor Government is supporting families right across South Australia.

The Words Grow Minds campaign will now reach even more households for years to come, helping parents and carers to feel confident about supporting their child’s learning and development.

Attributable to Kate Ellis, Chief Executive Officer, Raising Literacy Australia

We are thrilled that Words Grow Minds will continue to grow and thrive through this significant investment.

Since its launch in 2023, tens of thousands of South Australian families have received resource packs filled with books and practical tools to support talking, playing, reading and singing every day.

Over 40 different organisations, including libraries, health services, playgroups and outreach services throughout in the community, have distributed packs this year alone, across over 350 individual sites in South Australia.

This new funding will allow us to reach even more families, including those in rural, remote and vulnerable communities. By working closely with the Office for Early Childhood Development, we can ensure every parent and caregiver feels confident and supported in giving their child the best possible start in life.