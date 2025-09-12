Matthew Snider to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Matthew Snider, founder of Art R Us, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where he will share insights on embracing purpose, building resilience, and creating a meaningful legacy through faith and creativity.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In his episode, Snider will explore how to align decisions with true identity and purpose. He breaks down how faith-driven choices and intentional actions can foster courage and impact. Viewers will walk away with a renewed perspective on prioritizing relationships and purpose over ambition.“Valuing relationships over wealth creates a lasting, meaningful legacy,” said Snider.Matthew’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/matthew-snider

