Justin Babbitt Joins Legacy Makers TV to Share Insights on Building a Purpose-Driven DJ Empire

FL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Justin Babbitt, U.S. Marine veteran, founder of Paradox Productions, and father of a special needs child, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where he will share insights on building a thriving entertainment brand rooted in service, resilience, and purpose.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series that spotlights entrepreneurs and change-makers by capturing their personal and professional journey. This unique TV show, hosted by Rudy Mawer, features top names such as Carmen Electra and many more to be announced soon.In his episode, Babbitt breaks down what it really takes to create unforgettable events that leave people feeling connected, uplifted, and seen. From mastering crowd psychology to elevating the client experience through precision, passion, and presence, he shares how great DJing is about far more than music — it’s about creating moments that become lifelong memories. With a no-BS approach and hard-earned wisdom, Justin explains how to lead with excellence, serve with heart, and build a brand that outlives you.“My name is Justin Babbitt, and I am a Legacy Maker because I craft experiences that bond souls, ignite joy, and inspire love, connection, and purpose, fueling the relationships that give life its deepest meaning”, said Babbitt.Justin’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/justin-babbitt

