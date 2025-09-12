Kory Pearn Joins Legacy Makers TV to Share Insights on Redefining Strength in the Fire Service

FL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kory Pearn, firefighter, speaker, and founder of CRACKYL Media Inc., is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where he will share insights on transforming the culture of firefighting through vulnerability, wellness, and intentional living.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series that spotlights entrepreneurs and change-makers by capturing their personal and professional journey. This unique TV show, hosted by Rudy Mawer, features top names such as Carmen Electra and many more to be announced soon.In his episode, Pearn will challenge outdated definitions of toughness within the fire service—showing how real strength means taking care of yourself before burnout takes over. He breaks down the importance of holistic wellness for firefighters, helping viewers understand why prioritising health, relationships, and self-awareness isn’t optional—it’s essential."What you ain’t changing, you’re choosing," said Pearn.Kory’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/kory-pearn

