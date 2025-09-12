Christina Thomas and Charles Patti to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christina Thomas and Charles Patti, co-founders of MY Self Wellness, are set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where they will share insights on overcoming trauma, building a purpose-driven business, and fostering compassionate healing.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In their episode, Thomas and Patti will explore how to transform personal struggles into purpose and leadership. They break down how responsible psychedelic therapy and radical generosity can unlock healing and hope. Viewers will walk away with a renewed understanding of integrating daily lessons for lasting wellness.“Compassion, second chances, and radical generosity are at the heart of real wellness,” said Patti.Christina and Charles’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/christina-thomas-and-charles-patti

