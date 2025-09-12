Monica Iken Joins Legacy Makers TV to Share Insights on Legacy, Faith, and Remembrance

FL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Monica Iken, founder of September’s Mission, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where she will share insights on honoring the past, building a legacy of healing and remembrance, and the enduring power of faith and resilience.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series that spotlights entrepreneurs and change-makers by capturing their personal and professional journey. This unique TV show, hosted by Rudy Mawer, features top names such as Carmen Electra and many more to be announced soon.In her episode, Iken will explore her journey of turning personal tragedy into a mission of education, public remembrance, and hope. She breaks down the importance of listening to your inner voice, giving to others, and living with mindfulness and compassion.“Faith is so important for guidance and strength," said Iken.Monica’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/monica-iken

