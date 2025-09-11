MPD Seeking Suspect in Northwest Assault and Armed Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a suspect and person of interest for an armed robbery and a stabbing in Northwest.

On Friday, August 15, 2025, at approximately 2:20 a.m. the suspect approached and asked the victim to buy him a beer while in the 1700 block of Columbia Road, Northwest. When the victim pulled out their money, the suspect snatched the cash and attempted to flee on foot. The victim pursued the suspect and a physical altercation ensued.

During the struggle, the suspect brandished two knives, made verbal threats to kill the victim and took the victim’s phone. The suspect then swung one of the knives, causing a laceration and then subsequently stabbing the victim before fleeing the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

A person of interest, who is seen first, and the suspect were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video:

Anyone who can identify this suspect and/or the person of interest, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

