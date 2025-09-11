MPD Arrests Suspect in 12th Street Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in a shooting in Northeast.



On Saturday, July 12, 2025, at approximately 7:59 p.m., Fifth District officers responded to the 3900 block of 12th Street, Northeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male, conscious and breathing, suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injury.

On Thursday, September 11, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 26-year-old Sapphire Johnson, of Bowie, MD. She is being charged with Assault With a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

CCN: 25105320