MPD Arrests Suspect in 12th Street Shooting
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in a shooting in Northeast.
On Saturday, July 12, 2025, at approximately 7:59 p.m., Fifth District officers responded to the 3900 block of 12th Street, Northeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male, conscious and breathing, suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injury.
On Thursday, September 11, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 26-year-old Sapphire Johnson, of Bowie, MD. She is being charged with Assault With a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).
CCN: 25105320
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.