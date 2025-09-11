Governor Abbott Requests Additional SBA Assistance Following Texas Flooding

TEXAS, September 11 - September 11, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today requested a U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) rural area disaster declaration for the catastrophic flooding that took place over the July 4th weekend across the state. The counties requested in the declaration are Coke, Concho, Kendall, Mason, and Sutton.

"Texas continues to support communities and Texans who are working to recover from the devastating floods that took place over the Fourth of July weekend," said Governor Abbott. "Today, I requested additional federal assistance to ensure that families and businesses in these affected areas have access to the support they need. Texas will continue to provide all necessary resources to help Texans recover and rebuild."

If the Governor’s request is approved, the SBA would grant access to its Home Disaster Loans, Business Physical Disaster Loans, and Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program, which would provide low-interest loans to qualifying homeowners, renters, and businesses in affected communities following the catastrophic flooding that occurred in July.

Governor Abbott continues to take action to provide all available resources to help support local communities from the impacts of the flooding, including: