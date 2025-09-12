Submit Release
Greene Announces Hearing on Weather and Climate Control

WASHINGTON—Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency Chairwoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) today announced a hearing titled “Playing God with the Weather — a Disastrous Forecast.” During the hearing, the panel will hear from witnesses about weather control and geoengineering activities, including the federal government’s role and the potential unintended consequences. Members will also examine the ethical and legal issues surrounding the use of weather and climate control technology.

“Geoengineering activity and weather control are often poorly understood and can lead to potentially dangerous consequences. The Trump administration’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently shed light on geoengineering activity, and I introduced the Clear Skies Act to prohibit geoengineering and weather modification. I look forward to hearing from experts about the state of weather and climate control technology and ways to maximize transparency and accountability,” said Subcommittee Chairwoman Greene.

WHAT: Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency hearing titled “Playing God with the Weather –– a Disastrous Forecast”

DATE: Tuesday, September 16, 2025

TIME: 10:00 A.M. EST

LOCATION: HVC-210, U.S. Capitol Visitor Center

WITNESSES:

  • Dr. Roger Pielke Jr., Senior Fellow, American Enterprise Institute
  • Mr. Christopher Martz Meteorologist/Policy Analyst, Committee for a Constructive Tomorrow

WATCH: The hearing will be opened to the public and will be livestreamed here.

