Chairman Comer Blasts Democrats for Smears Against President Trump, Urges Them to Reopen the Government

WASHINGTON—Today, House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) joined Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.), House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn.), and House Republican Conference Chairwoman Lisa McClain (R-Mich.) to discuss the need for Senate Democrats to reopen the government and provide an update on the Committee’s investigation of the federal government’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case. Chairman Comer emphasized that Democrats are attempting to distract from the fact that they shut down the government by pushing a false narrative about President Trump and Jeffrey Epstein. Chairman Comer made it clear that the evidence gathered does not implicate President Trump in any way. He concluded by calling on Democrats to stop playing political games and reopen the government.

Below are Chairman Comer’s prepared remarks.

Today marks 21 days of the Schumer Shutdown.

Democrats’ political games are hurting hardworking Americans.

This week, essential federal workers won’t receive their paychecks because Democrats voted against paying them.

That includes Border Patrol and CBP agents, TSA and FAA staff, DOD civilians, FEMA responders, and Capitol Police officers.

The overwhelming majority of Americans oppose this Democrat shutdown.

Democrats know it, so they’re trying to distract from the fact that they shut down the government by pushing a false narrative about President Trump and Jeffrey Epstein.

Let me be clear: No one is protecting Epstein or his associates.

The House Oversight Committee is conducting a thorough review of the federal government’s handling of the Epstein investigation—one that goes far beyond the discharge petition the Legacy Media is obsessed with.

To date, the Oversight Committee has released roughly 43,000 pages of documents and issued 13 subpoenas.

We’ve conducted a deposition with former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr and a transcribed interview with former U.S. Labor Secretary Alex Acosta.

And guess what? Those interviews completely debunk the Democrats’ smear against President Trump.

Barr stated there was no evidence that President Trump was involved in Epstein’s criminal activity.

Acosta confirmed there was no contact with President Trump during the Florida case—no link, no conversations, nothing.

Despite these facts, Democrats, especially Ranking Member Garcia, continue to spread lies about President Trump. They’re infected with an incurable case of Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Oversight Committee Democrats post daily about Epstein. In fact, they’ve posted or reposted about Epstein nearly 60 times on X since the shutdown began.

Do you know how many times they’ve posted about essential federal workers not receiving paychecks because they voted against funding the government? Once.

Let’s be clear: Democrats don’t care about transparency or accountability in this matter. The evidence we’ve gathered does not implicate President Trump in any way.

Public reporting, survivor testimony, and official documents show that Bill Clinton had far closer ties to Epstein and Maxwell.

We’re working to bring Bill Clinton in for a deposition, but Democrats aren’t helping to get him here.

Why is that? That’s a question every reporter should be asking Ranking Member Garcia and every Democrat on the committee.

The Oversight Committee remains committed to accountability and transparency for the American people and for Epstein’s victims.

Our investigation hasn’t stopped during the shutdown. In fact, we released more documents just this past Friday.

Democrats need to stop playing games and vote to reopen the government.