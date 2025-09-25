Mace Seeks Information from Uber on Safety Protocols to Prevent Sexual Assault and Misconduct

WASHINGTON— Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Information Technology, and Government Innovation Chairwoman Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) today sent a letter to Uber Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi, requesting information on the ridesharing company’s response to incidents of sexual assault and misconduct during Uber trips. She is seeking a briefing on Uber’s policies and safety protocols for preventing, reporting, and addressing sexual assault and misconduct, as well as details on any planned measures to strengthen protections for platform users.

“The Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Information Technology, and Government Innovation is conducting oversight of corporate practices and the roles of federal agencies that may impact consumer safety. Recent reporting has highlighted that Uber receives a ‘report of sexual assault or sexual misconduct in the United States almost every eight minutes.’ Specifically, news coverage states that ‘from 2017 to 2022, a total of 400,181 Uber trips resulted in reports of sexual assault and sexual misconduct in the United States,’ a number significantly higher than the 12,552 cases previously disclosed by Uber,” wrote Subcommittee Chairwoman Mace.

Sami’s Law, enacted in January 2023, directed the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) to study the safety steps taken by ridesharing companies to protect riders and drivers. The GAO’s report, released in September 2024, found that currently available data cannot fully capture the extent of assaults in the ridesharing industry. The volume of incidents identified in recent reporting underscores a persistent safety hazard for those who rely on ridesharing and highlights the need for enhanced and expanded safety tools to better prevent sexual assault and misconduct.

“This reporting and the prevalence of incidents raises questions about how Uber identifies, responds to, and discloses incidents of sexual assault and sexual misconduct on its platform. The disparity between previously disclosed data and recent reporting raises concerns about the accuracy and completeness of safety data. The Subcommittee is particularly concerned that underreporting or delayed disclosure of such incidents could hinder policymakers, law enforcement, and the public from fully understanding the scope of the problem and making informed decisions,” continued Subcommittee Chairwoman Mace.

Read the letter here.