Chris Eaton to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chris Eaton, spiritual teacher and Death Doula, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where he will share insights on healing trauma, embracing vulnerability, and reclaiming purpose through breathwork and community.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In his episode, Eaton will explore how to stay present in chaos and heal through breathwork. He breaks down how anchoring in breath and embracing vulnerability as strength can unlock personal transformation and purpose. Viewers will walk away with practical tools to find peace amid challenges and rise above pain.“How to reclaim your purpose with every breath, beginning anew each moment,” said Eaton.Chris’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/chris-eaton

