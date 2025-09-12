Cindy Witteman Joins Legacy Makers TV to Share Insights on Impact-Driven Success and Empowerment

FL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cindy Witteman, founder of FORCE Magazine and Driving Single Parents Inc., is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where she will share insights on transforming personal struggles into a mission of purpose, positivity, and meaningful impact.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series that spotlights entrepreneurs and change-makers by capturing their personal and professional journey. This unique TV show, hosted by Rudy Mawer, features top names such as Carmen Electra and many more to be announced soon.In her episode, Witteman explores how resilience, empowerment, and persistence shape not just business success—but lasting legacy. She breaks down why valuing people over profit, embracing fear, and lifting others through community are key to a purpose-driven life, helping viewers understand how small acts of kindness can create powerful ripple effects.“Helping others is at the core of everything I do, from my nonprofit to my TV show”, said Witteman.Cindy’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/cindy-witteman

