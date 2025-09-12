Kimberly C. Kaczmarek Joins Legacy Makers TV to Share Insights on Inclusion and Changing Perceptions Through Business

FL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kimberly C. Kaczmarek, founder of Sleepy Coffee, Too Inc., is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where she will share insights on building inclusive workplaces, shifting perceptions around disability, and leading with purpose and compassion.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series that spotlights entrepreneurs and change-makers by capturing their personal and professional journey. This unique TV show, hosted by Rudy Mawer, features top names such as Carmen Electra and many more to be announced soon.In her episode, Kaczmarek explains how business owners can lead with values like kindness, inclusion, and respect while creating opportunities for people with disabilities. She breaks down how shifting mindsets and building intentional communities can drive both meaningful impact and lasting change."Leave something of yourself behind that will make the world a better place," said Kaczmarek.Kimberly’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/kimberly-c-kaczmarek

