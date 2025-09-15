Calbee America Launches 'What the Wild Ones Eat' Promotion

Calbee America, Inc. is launching its biggest U.S. marketing push to date to fuel awareness for Shrimp Chips’ modern brand refresh and the introduction of new flavors. Calbee America, Inc.

Fans are Invited to Show How They Snack on Shrimp Chips for the Chance to Win a Trip to Japan

To celebrate our new global look and adventurous flavors, we’re hosting a nationwide takeover that calls on our community to grab the new pack and show us how they enjoy Shrimp Chips.” — Melanie Plaz, Calbee’s VP of marketing

FAIRFIELD, CA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From shelves to screens, Calbee America, Inc. is launching its biggest U.S. marketing push to date to fuel awareness for Shrimp Chips’ modern brand refresh and the introduction of new flavors. Starting today, @CalbeeUSA is inviting fans to show how they Snack Wild on this iconic snack for a chance to win a trip for two to Japan—the birthplace of Calbee’s Shrimp Chips. In addition to this grand prize, fifty winners will receive a year’s supply of Shrimp Chips and one hundred winners will receive a month’s supply. Coined “What the Wild Ones Eat,” the campaign will leverage in-store and online paid media, sampling events (including a summer soft launch at the Anime Expo), influencer partnerships, and shopper marketing to drive engagement among Gen Z and Millennial flavor explorers. Giveaway winners will be announced on October 27th. Click here for how to enter.With a bold crunch for the curious and a bite for those who crave different, Shrimp Chips are crafted from wild-caught shrimp and packed with untamed flavor. Today the #1 Asian Salty Snack Brand in U.S. mainstream channels1, this is a puffed snack that you don’t just try, you experience. From top-selling Original, spicy Sriracha Mayo, and new-to-market zesty Chili Lime and umami-packed Roasted Seaweed, every light, crispy and savory bite delivers unmistakable crunch and the genuine taste of Japan.Said Melanie Plaz, Calbee’s VP of marketing, “To celebrate our new global look and adventurous flavors, we’re hosting a nationwide takeover that calls on our community to grab the new pack and show us how they enjoy Shrimp Chips. There’s no need to be a pro - we’re turning everyday snackers into creators and looking for posts that are fun and memorable. Maybe they’ll snack in costume, on a rooftop, in their car, with the kids… wherever the wild takes them.”Doubling distribution this past year, Calbee Shrimp Chips are now sold at conventional retailers across the country, including Walmart, Target and Costco, and online through Amazon, for an SRP of $2.99 to $3.99 per bag.About Calbee America, Inc.Calbee is Japan’s largest snack company2, with its U.S. division driving revenue growth. Since expanding from Japan in 1970, Calbee America has been committed to harvesting the power of nature and bringing taste and fun to people through snacks, from salty-umami and satisfying-veggie to crunchy-fruity. Visit CalbeeAmerica.com, HarvestSnaps.com, and Calbee.co.jp/EN/ for more information and follow @calbeeusa and @harvestsnaps on social media.1 CIRCANA SPINS, Latest 52 Weeks Ending January 26, 2025. Product: Asian Salty Snacks. Geo - Total U.S. MULO Asian Salty Snacks. Product Attribute: International.2 INTAGE Inc., SRI+, based on cumulative sales value nationwide, all retail formats, for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 (April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024). Snack food market share: Total for Calbee, Inc., and Japan Frito-Lay Ltd.###

Calbee "What the Wild Ones Eat" giveaway

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.