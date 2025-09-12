Empowered Endings® Secures Trademark, and Receives National Media Spotlight this Dementia Awareness Month.

Dr.Bob Uslander Empowered Endings Medical Group

Empowered Endings® secures trademarks, expands TRUE Palliative Care, and earns national spotlight for redefining dignified end-of-life care.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a nation where most people will face critical healthcare decisions but few have formalized their wishes, Empowered Endings® is strengthening its position as a leader in dignified, patient-centered care. This Dementia Awareness Month the organization celebrates its official Empowered Endings® and Empowered End of Life Experience.® trademark, and appeared in a nationally broadcast FOX5 San Diego segment to support those grieving in making positive end-of-life choices.

Trademark Secured — Protecting Families and the Brand

The United States Patent and Trademark Office has registered Empowered Endings® and Empowered End of Life Experience.® This legal recognition safeguards the brand and helps ensure patients, families, and providers connect with the verified organization and its certified team.

“Trademark protection reinforces trust in who we are and the care we provide,” said Dr. Bob Uslander, Founder of Empowered Endings. “We’re ensuring our community can count on us when it matters most.”

Empowered Endings® Medical Group: Comprehensive End-of-Life Support

Empowered Endings provides holistic, concierge-level services for those in the final stages of life, including:

- End-of-life options guidance for MAiD, VSED, and advance directives

- In-home end-of-life care from physicians, nurses, and care specialists

- Grief counseling & advance care planning to help individuals document values, wishes, and legal directives

- Death doulas & death counseling for emotional and spiritual guidance

- Family support & bereavement care through anticipatory grief and loss

TRUE Palliative Care A Transformative End Of Life Care Model

TRUE Palliative Care — a philosophy introduced by Dr. Bob Uslander — is rooted in four guiding principles: Trust, Respect, Understanding, and Empowerment. TRUE serves as a reminder that care begins well before the final chapter, and ensures clarity, comfort, choice, and dignity every step of the way.

With an emphasis on comprehensive, compassionate, life-enhancing, in-home support, this care encompasses:

- Medical palliative care and symptom management

- Geriatric care tailored to long-term health needs

- Dementia care - for those experiencing Alzheimer's, Vascular Dementia and Lewy Body Dementia (LBD).

- Life-enhancing in-home nursing and medical advocacy

- Support groups & community education for patients and families

Dr. Bob Uslander brings over 35 years of medical experience, including 25 years in emergency medicine and 12 years specializing in palliative and end-of-life care, along with extensive program development to fill gaps in the healthcare system. His broad personal and professional experience and commitment to being of service has shaped a unique, holistic approach to end-of-life care that embraces dignity and compassion for all.

National Spotlight: FOX5/KUSI’s Senior Style Feature

In a recent Senior Style segment, Dr. Uslander shared how Empowered Endings supports patients and loved ones facing terminal or complex illness. The interview highlighted the organization’s integrated approach, addressing medical, emotional, and spiritual needs while honoring each person’s wishes for clarity, comfort, choice, and dignity.

About Empowered Endings® Medical Group

Empowered Endings® Medical Group is redefining end-of-life care through a concierge, 24/7 model that combines medical leadership with emotional, spiritual, and logistical guidance. Founded by Dr. Bob Uslander and Elizabeth Uslander, MSW, MTS, the organization works alongside families and providers to ensure clarity, comfort, choice, and dignity at every stage. Learn more at EmpoweredEndings.com.

Call for Media & Partnerships

