V2W Post Skyrockets 3.5M Views, Revealing Grey Rock Method For Narcissistic Abuse Survivors On National Wellness Month

V2W’s National Wellness Month livestream hits 3.5M+ views as founders share Grey Rock Method, empowering survivors to set boundaries and heal.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Victim to Warrior Method™ (V2W), the survivor-led platform transforming recovery after narcissistic abuse, has surpassed 3.5 million views on its National Wellness Month livestream across Meta and Instagram.

The viral moment came as founders Melissa and John Rymer introduced the Grey Rock Method, a trauma-informed boundary-setting strategy empowering individuals to safely disengage from manipulative dynamics, whether with a partner, family member, boss, coworker, or anyone using coercive control.

Healing at Scale: Why It Matters Now

With 465,000+ followers and 9M+ monthly viewers and rising, V2W is reshaping the conversation on emotional safety and holistic recovery. The post brought survivors and supporters together worldwide, with over 100,000 actively engaged, sharing practical, trauma-informed tools to break free from manipulation, rebuild confidence, and create a life on their own terms.

This milestone comes during National Wellness Awareness Month, as the CDC reports nearly one in two Americans have faced psychological aggression and millions more navigate toxic dynamics at home, work, and in communities.

The Launch of Book Series

At the heart of V2W is an integrated framework that bridges mind, body, emotional, and spiritual wellness, guiding individuals through four pillars of lasting transformation:

- Emotional Reset — Tools for nervous system regulation, confidence rebuilding, and community-driven support

- Physical Safety & Boundaries — Strategies to disengage from manipulation and protect personal and digital environments

- Financial Freedom — Credit repair, identity protection, and actionable steps to reclaim independence

- Spiritual Healing & Passion Reclamation — Rediscovering purpose, rebuilding self-trust, and reigniting creativity

Building on this foundation, V2W co-founder Melissa Rymer and author of “Victim To Warrior: The Ultimate Guide To Narcissistic Abuse Recovery,” has developed a series of books that combine science-backed strategies with her lived experience to help readers break trauma bonds, rewire harmful patterns, rebuild confidence, and reconnect with purpose and personal power. Designed for anyone navigating the lingering effects of narcissistic dynamics, whether with a partner, parent, boss, coworker, or friend, Victim To Warrior offers a clear, empowering roadmap to healing.

Now available to read on Amazon in paperback or Kindle e-book.

About Victim to Warrior Method™

Founded by Melissa and John Rymer, Victim to Warrior Method™ (V2W) draws on Melissa’s trauma-informed expertise and John’s background in film and storytelling to create high-quality, relatable content that deeply connects with its audience.

V2W is redefining what recovery feels like, guiding individuals from survival to strength through coaching, livestreams, workshops, books, and community-driven education. At its heart, the movement carries one powerful message: you are not alone.

For Speaking, Media & Partnership Opportunities

To book Melissa and John Rymer for speaking engagements, secure interviews, discuss sponsorships, partnerships, or request additional media assets, please contact: media@thev2w.com or visit https://victimtowarriormethod.com/

