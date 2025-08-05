Bridgeside Telehealth Expands Peptide Care for National Wellness Month

Bridgeside Telehealth Logo

Bridgeside Telehealth launches new peptide-based therapies this August, offering virtual access to personalized care over 44 states for National Wellness Month.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This National Wellness Month, Bridgeside Telehealth is spotlighting its expanded portfolio of compounded peptide therapies, now available virtually across 44 U.S. states. The offerings reflect a growing demand for personalized, biologically aligned care, supporting areas like inflammation response, tissue repair, cognitive clarity, immune modulation, and hormonal optimization, all without in-person visits.

“Peptides are unlocking new pathways in how we treat chronic stress, immune dysfunction, and post-injury recovery,” said Susan Braddock, founder of Bridgeside Telehealth. “Our patients are looking for real, data-backed alternatives, and we’re making that access more seamless and discreet than ever.”

What’s Included in Bridgeside’s Peptide Therapy Program:

- Each treatment is prescribed and customized after a secure virtual consultation with a board-certified provider and shipped through LegitScript- and NABP-certified pharmacies.

- All peptides are delivered in full compliance with state and federal regulations, and tailored dosing protocols are developed in collaboration with patients through ongoing provider support.

Why Peptides, Why Now?

The U.S. peptide therapeutics market is projected to reach $160.3 billion by 2030, driven by rising interest in non-invasive, molecularly targeted therapies that restore function rather than suppress symptoms.

Peptides, short chains of amino acids naturally occurring in the body, can be compounded to support very specific physiological goals, including immune resilience, cognitive focus, injury recovery, and hormone stability. Bridgeside’s model makes these therapies available to a broader population, without the need for specialist clinic access.

“We believe wellness should meet people where they are,” Braddock said. “Whether you're managing chronic fatigue, looking to recover faster, or balancing your hormones, our team is here to guide you through options that are both effective and clinically grounded.”

About Bridgeside Telehealth

Bridgeside Telehealth is a national virtual care provider offering physician-directed treatments in peptide therapy, hormone support, sexual wellness, and recovery care. All medications are prescribed after licensed medical review and dispensed via certified compounding pharmacies. Founded by Susan Braddock, Bridgeside is focused on making advanced care accessible, affordable, and stigma-free.

www.bridgesidetelehealth.com

