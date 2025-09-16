Regenerative Hospitality at The St. Regis Bali Resort Earns Platinum Certification

The St. Regis Bali Resort

Green Globe Platinum certification has been awarded to The St. Regis Bali Resort marking ten consecutive years of sustainable management and operations.

At The St. Regis Bali Resort, sustainability is a heartfelt expression of our devotion to this island’s soul - its land, its waters, and its people. ” — General Manager, Héctor Busto

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Globe Platinum certification has been awarded to The St. Regis Bali Resort in Indonesia in acknowledgement of ten consecutive years of sustainable management and operations. Set along the serene and spectacular shores of Nusa Dua, the luxury resort encapsulates the special beauty, creativity and spirituality of the island.General Manager Héctor Busto shared, “We are honored to receive our Platinum certification, marking a decade of continuous Green Globe certification. It is an outstanding milestone for all of us at the resort. At The St. Regis Bali Resort, sustainability is a heartfelt expression of our devotion to this island’s soul - its land, its waters, and its people. Every thoughtful step we take is guided by a deep sense of purpose: to create timeless experiences that not only enchant our guests but also nurture the beauty of Bali for those yet to come.”Guided by Marriott International’s Serve 360 platform and the Balinese philosophy of Tri Hita Karana (harmony between people, nature and the spiritual) responsible practices are integrated into every facet of the resort’s operations. The property embraces the idea of achieving balance between luxury and responsibility, tradition and innovation, and global standards and local values.Renowned as one of Bali’s most iconic luxury properties, The St. Regis Bali Resort is committed to preserving the environment, supporting the local community, and honoring Indonesian culture and traditions. Key focus areas of the property’s sustainability management plan (SMP) include energy and water conservation, sourcing local ingredients and fostering deep connections with the surrounding environment and community.Protecting the Marine EcosystemOver the years, a comprehensive range of sustainability initiatives have been established across the property that are consistently reviewed and improved as required. Embodying a reverence for nature’s wonders, the Coral Discovery initiative invites guests to participate in the restoration of Bali’s offshore reef. In partnership with marine experts, this immersive experience blends purposeful exploration with conservation, preserving the island’s aquatic heritage for generations to come. Beach cleanups and reef-safe practices are also conducted to protect marine life and guests can delve into the underwater world with its colorful tropical sea life on guided tours.Chef’s Garden and Native Fruit TreesA celebration of provenance and seasonality, the Chef’s Garden flourishes with hand-tended herbs and vegetables, harvested daily for culinary journeys at restaurants. In 2024, gardens and landscapes around the property were nurtured by an extensive composting program where over 175 metric tons of food and 191,590 kilograms of landscape waste were transformed into nutrient-rich soil. From kitchen scraps to fallen leaves, environmental impact is reduced with every element contributing to a greener future. Furthermore, local and rare fruit trees such as longans, mangosteen, local banana, guava and multiple coconut tree species are planted throughout the resort. The fruit trees provide tantalizing moments of beauty and abundance, symbolizing the property’s alignment with local food systems and natural cycles.Seawater Reverse Osmosis System and In-house Water Bottling SystemAs a shoreline property, the resort holds an essential duty to conserve naturally existing water supplies and minimize its ecological impact. An advanced seawater reverse osmosis (SWRO) system has been implemented at the property that allows the resort to independently supply clean water for guest rooms, swimming pools, landscaping and operational needs. Seawater drawn from the shoreline is filtered and desalinated through a multi-stage purification process and integrated into the resort’s water infrastructure. This significantly reduces dependence on Bali’s fragile freshwater sources.The in-house water bottling initiative greatly contributes toward lowering the resort’s carbon footprint by cutting down on water transportation, packaging production and plastic waste management. In pursuit of refined sustainability, the resort has introduced cutting-edge filtration systems that have been developed in collaboration with Biosystems. This initiative makes efficient use of seawater, reduces freshwater use and lowers water costs by up to 20 percent. Completely eliminating the need for single-use plastic bottles, the water is purified, bottled in reusable glass bottles as still water and distributed across guest rooms, restaurants and event spaces. In 2025, this initiative has helped prevent up to 170 million plastic bottles from entering landfills or polluting the ocean. The approach reflects a shift toward closed-loop thinking, where essential guest services are delivered through local, self-sufficient systems.About The St. Regis Bali ResortLocated on the pristine beach of Nusa Dua, St. Regis Bali is nestled in the heart of the noteworthy Garden of Bali. Exuding understated barefoot elegance and Balinese-inspired living, the resort offers infinite panoramic ocean views on a generous 9 hectares of lush gardens, a strand pool with a swim up bar and 3,668sqm of crystal blue lagoon to its lavish guestrooms. Captivating in every detail, the beautifully appointed 124 Suites and Villas welcome guests with all the comforts of a contemporary refined Balinese home with striking interiors and The St. Regis heritage of uncompromising luxury: bespoke 24-hour Butler Service. The resort promises culinary excellence with 4 distinctive restaurant venues and 2 bars spread across the expansive property. Indulge in blissful treatments at Iridium Spa or unwind at the fitness center. In its own tropical park, the Children’s Learning Center features intelligent fun-filled activities for youngest connoisseurs. For more information on The St. Regis Bali Resort, please visit stregisbali.com ContactClarissa Claudia HadisuwitoAssistant Director of Marketing Communications – ComplexThe St. Regis Bali ResortKawasan Pariwisata Nusa Dua Lot S6South KutaBadung RegencyBali, Indonesia, 80363.Clarissa.Hadisuwito@marriott.comTel +62 361 8478111

