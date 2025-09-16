LittleOak Receives the Clean Label Project Purity Award The LittleOak Company

New Recognition Offers Third-Party Quality Assurance for the Brand’s Goat Milk Based Toddler Drink

When it comes to wholesome goat milk, the less you do to it, the better. That’s why what’s left out of our toddler milk is as important as what’s in it.” — Elke Pascoe, LittleOak’s founder, CEO, and mom who started it all

NEW ZEALAND, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LittleOak, Australia and New Zealand’s fastest growing infant nutrition brand, has received the Clean Label Project Purity Award for its Goat Milk Based Toddler Drink Powder , Stage 3 (1-4 years) in 28oz tins. Rooted in bringing truth and transparency to consumer product labeling through the use of data and science, this independent non-profit validates the company’s claims surrounding its simple, high-quality ingredients. The group establishes category-specific thresholds for purity and certifies products with results in the top 33% of their category. LittleOak was tested for 120+ contaminants, including heavy metals, plastics, pesticides, and plasticizers and passed with flying colors.Crafted from full-cream goat milk using a less-is-more, From Fresh process that halves the heating process and preserves its natural nutrients, LittleOak is the first toddler drink to be certified 100% palm oil free and to replace canola oil with cold-pressed flaxseed oil. The nutritious powder contains naturally occurring A2-casein protein and prebiotic oligosaccharides (the closest to human breast milk), plus 16 essential vitamins and minerals needed for healthy growth and development. There’s no corn glucose syrup, no maltodextrin, no GMO’s, no synthetic taurine, no fish oil, and no soy… just thoughtful, quality ingredients for nourishing tiny tummies.Said Elke Pascoe, LittleOak’s founder, CEO, and mom who started it all, “When it comes to wholesome goat milk, the less you do to it, the better. That’s why what’s left out of our toddler milk is as important as what’s in it. We’re proud to align with the Clean Label Project to bring consumers third-party assurance of our beautifully simple ingredients and stringent safety standards.”LittleOak’s Goat Milk Based Toddler Drink Powder is sold at select retailers across the country, including Sprouts Farmers Market, Mother’s Market, Thrive Market, Fresh Thyme Market, and Lassens, as well as Amazon. Single-serve sachets are also available.About The LittleOak CompanyThe LittleOak Company makes a clean-ingredient range of baby formulas and toddler drinks from fresh, whole goat milk and sustainably sourced, local ingredients. Woman-owned and led, the company is on a mission to create a world where every little one has the very best nutrition to help them grow and thrive. Visit TheLittleOakCompany.com and follow @littleoakcompany on social media.###

LittleOak's From Fresh Process

