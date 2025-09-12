Warwick Geneva Pilots Green Globe for Hospitality Portfolio

Warwick Geneva

Warwick Geneva is the first hotel in the Warwick Hotels & Resorts portfolio to earn Green Globe certification.

This is a significant milestone for all of us and we hope, by example, to demonstrate the benefits of sustainable hospitality.” — Julien Offrey, General Manager at Warwick Geneva.

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Warwick Geneva is situated minutes away from the shores of Lac Léman with extraordinary views of the emblematic Jet D’eau and snowy Mont Blanc. The business hotel in the Swiss capital boasts elegantly appointed spacious rooms and marble bathrooms. Green Globe has awarded Warwick Geneva its inaugural certification in recognition of the hotel’s sustainable operations.“We are very proud of our entire team’s efforts in achieving our First Green Globe certification. This is a significant milestone for all of us and we hope, by example, to demonstrate the benefits of sustainable hospitality. As Ban-Ki-moon, former UN Secretary-General once stated - ‘Sustainability is not just a trend, but a way of life. Hotels must recognize that taking care of the environment, the communities they’re part of, and their guests leads to long-term success,’" said Julien Offrey, General Manager at Warwick Geneva.Warwick Geneva is part of a distinguished group of high-end hotels and resorts recognized worldwide for their quality. It is the first hotel in the Warwick Hotels & Resorts portfolio to earn Green Globe certification, setting a benchmark for other properties aiming for sustainable certification.Although just newly certified, the hotel has taken great efforts to implement a range of green practices. Eco-friendly technology has been introduced to lighten the hotel’s ecological footprint. Recently renovated, cutting edge eco-friendly technology by SageGlass© Saint-Gobain has been introduced at the hotel that features climate controlled soundproof floor-to-ceiling windows. The new SageGlass facade provides thermal and acoustic insulation for guest rooms, conference rooms and offices that maximises comfort. In addition, motion-sensors control lighting in public spaces with over 95% LED bulbs installed so far. Enhanced wall insulation and window replacement has also contributed toward reducing heat loss and boosting energy efficiency. Furthermore, the adoption of smart thermostats and automated heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems has lowered power usage and costs.Resource management and waste reduction strategies are key priorities at the property. A towel reuse initiative in guest rooms is in place to reduce water and electricity consumption. A comprehensive recycling program is also in operation across the property for paper, plastic, oil and gas. The hotel team is keen to progressively introduce new measures that will cut carbon emissions further through improved green energy and waste management practices. To ensure the success of its sustainable initiatives, Warwick Geneva invests in ongoing training for its staff to promote a culture of eco-responsibility.Warwick Geneva is dedicated to inclusive growth within the hotel and employee well-being. In line with its sustainability management plan (SMP) to provide equitable training, all staff members are trained in health and safety, fire prevention and first aid. The hotel’s Green Team, represented by employees from various departments, also co-ordinate programs to raise awareness on environmental issues or encourage staff members to take part in social actions such as Youth for Soap that benefits those in need in the community.ContactJulien OffreyGeneral ManagerWARWICK GENEVARue de Lausanne 141201 Geneva, SwitzerlandD: + 41 22 716 80 00E: joffrey@warwickhotels.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.