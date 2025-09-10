Prime Minister Golob receives Italian President Sergio Mattarella

SLOVENIA, September 10 - They discussed the countries’ good and friendly bilateral relations, which are based on mutual respect and cooperation. Prime Minister Golob thanked President Mattarella for his contribution to the relations between the two countries, in particular in the political rehabilitation of the Bazovica heroes and the return of the Slovenian cultural centre Narodni dom in Trieste. President Mattarella has done much for the people on both sides of the border with his principled stance. Golob and Mattarella agreed that Slovenia and Italy are a great example of good neighbourly relations in the European Union. With regard to the countries’ minorities, they shared the view that their position must be continuously improved and considered with great care. The Slovenian government will continue to give due consideration to all proposals for improving the status of the minorities. Golob and Mattarella also touched on the importance of the European Union's enlargement to the Western Balkans and on the right to veto, which often slows down the progress of candidate countries on their path to the European Union.