Message from Prime Minister Robert Golob on Sovereignty Day

SLOVENIA, October 25 - After the last foreign soldier left our homeland on 25 October 1991, we stood alone on our own land for the first time in our history, free and determined to take responsibility for our future. At that moment, we proved that as a small nation with great courage, we could push back the boundaries of what was thought possible. We proved that freedom is born of courage, unity and confidence in ourselves.

However, today is not merely a remembrance of the pivotal events that shaped our country more than thirty years ago. It is also a reminder that sovereignty must never be taken for granted, and that every major step taken by a nation requires courage, wisdom and mutual trust. These are the values on which we built our country, and they are the values we must continue to uphold today.

Today, we no longer defend our sovereignty with weapons, but with knowledge, cooperation, and a sense of responsibility – both towards one another and towards the generations to come. Sovereignty today means being able to choose our own path. It means finding strength within ourselves, a strength that lies in unity and in our ability to connect at home, within the region and across Europe. Only in this way can we preserve the peace, prosperity and independence that we fought for together.

In a world shaken by conflicts and wars, we are reminded every day that freedom and sovereignty are not to be taken for granted. On Sovereignty Day, we therefore remember with gratitude all those who made it possible for us to live today in our own safe and free country, especially those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

May their courage continue to inspire and guide us as we face new challenges, proving once again that we can stand together as a nation. And may today's celebration serve as a reminder that nothing can divide us when we stand united. When we believe in ourselves, we can achieve more than we dare to dream.

Sincere congratulations on Sovereignty Day.

Dr Robert Golob

Prime Minister of the Republic of Slovenia