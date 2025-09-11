Governor Newsom honors fallen State Correctional Officer Townsend

SACRAMENTO — Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement regarding the death of California State Prison – Corcoran Correctional Officer Jonathan Townsend:

“May Correctional Officer Jonathan Townsend be remembered for his professionalism and selflessness to carry out his duties to protect the people of California. Jennifer and I offer our deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues as they mourn his loss. We are eternally grateful for his years of service to the people of California.”

On September 11, 2025, Officer Townsend succumbed to a medical emergency while on duty at California State Prison – Corcoran (COR).

Officer Townsend, 54, had served in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation for 23 years. After graduating from the academy in 2002, he served first at the Correctional Training Facility in Soledad and then at COR in 2003. He is survived by his wife and three children.

In honor of Officer Townsend, flags at the State Capitol and Capitol Annex Swing Space will continue to be flown at half-staff.