Submit Release
News Search

There were 633 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 355,071 in the last 365 days.

Federal court finally ends illegal federalization of National Guard after Trump gives up, Governor Newsom directs leadership to quickly send soldiers home to families

I’m glad President Trump has finally admitted defeat: we’ve said all along the federalization of the National Guard in California is illegal.

The President deployed these brave men and women against their own communities and without regard for the constitution and federal law. We welcome our California National Guard servicemembers back to state service, where they can continue to serve and protect the people of California — long delayed due to Trump’s political theater. 

I direct California National Guard leadership to work expeditiously to return state service members home to be with their families as soon as possible following their demobilization from federal service.

Governor Gavin Newsom

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Federal court finally ends illegal federalization of National Guard after Trump gives up, Governor Newsom directs leadership to quickly send soldiers home to families

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.