Federal court finally ends illegal federalization of National Guard after Trump gives up, Governor Newsom directs leadership to quickly send soldiers home to families

I’m glad President Trump has finally admitted defeat: we’ve said all along the federalization of the National Guard in California is illegal.

The President deployed these brave men and women against their own communities and without regard for the constitution and federal law. We welcome our California National Guard servicemembers back to state service, where they can continue to serve and protect the people of California — long delayed due to Trump’s political theater.

I direct California National Guard leadership to work expeditiously to return state service members home to be with their families as soon as possible following their demobilization from federal service.