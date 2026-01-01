Governor Newsom honors fallen CAL FIRE Engineer
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement regarding the death of CAL FIRE Riverside County Fire Apparatus Engineer Daniel Cook:
“Today, Jennifer and I mourn the loss of Engineer Cook who served his community with honor and integrity. We offer our most sincere condolences to his family, friends, loved ones and colleagues during this difficult time. May his service and sacrifice never be forgotten.”
On December 31, Engineer Cook passed away from a medical emergency while on a structure fire this morning in Riverside County. Engineer Cook, 45, joined CAL FIRE in June 2006.
He is survived by his wife and three children.
In honor of Engineer Cook, flags at the State Capitol and Capitol Annex Swing Space will be flown at half-staff.
