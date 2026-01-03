Governor Newsom announces appointments 1.2.2026

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Patrick Eaton, of Sonora, has been appointed Deputy Director of Facility Support of the Division of Adult Institutions at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Eaton has been Associate Director of Reception Center at California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation since 2024. He held several positions at the Sierra Conservation Center from 2002 to 2025, including Warden, Acting Warden, Chief Deputy Warden, Associate Warden, Correctional Captain, Correctional Lieutenant, and Correctional Sergeant. Eaton held multiple positions at the Central California Women’s Facility from 1999 to 2002, including Correctional Sergeant and Correctional Officer. He was a Correctional Officer at the Salinas Valley State Prison from 1996 to 1999. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $219,756. Eaton is a Republican.

Joseph Tuggle, of Placerville, has been appointed Associate Director, Region I of the Division of Adult Institutions at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Tuggle has been the Warden at Folsom State Prison since 2025, where he was the Chief Deputy Administrator from 2023 to 2024. He was Acting Chief Deputy Administrator at California Medical Facility from 2022 to 2023. Tuggle held several positions at Folsom State Prison from 2000 to 2022, including Correctional Administrator, Correctional Captain, Correctional Lieutenant, Correctional Sergeant, and Correctional Officer. He was a Correctional Officer at Pelican Bay State Prison from 1998 to 2000. This position requires Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $209,292. Tuggle is a Republican.

Patwin Horn, of Kern County, has been appointed Warden at Kern Valley State Prison, where he has served as Acting Warden since 2024. Horn was the Acting Warden at the Wasco State Prison in 2024. He was the Chief Deputy Warden at the California Correctional Institution from 2021 to 2023. Horn was the Acting Warden at California State Prison Los Angeles County, Lancaster from 2022 to 2023. He held multiple positions at North Kern State Prison from 2013 to 2023, including Associate Warden, Classification and Parole Representative and Correctional Counselor II Specialist. Horn was the Correctional Counselor II Supervisor at California State Prison Corcoran in 2013. He held several positions at North Kern State Prison from 1997 to 2011, including Correctional Counselor II Supervisor, Correctional Counselor I, Correctional Sergeant and Correctional Officer. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $199,332. Horn is a Republican.

Sircoya M. Williams, of Solano County, has been appointed Warden at the California Medical Facility. Williams was Chief Deputy Warden at the California Medical Facility, where she has served as Acting Warden since 2024.. She was Associate Warden, Level III Operations at California State Prison, Solano in 2023. Williams was Acting Chief Deputy Warden at Folsom State Prison from 2022 to 2023. She was a Correctional Administrator at Headquarters of the Division of Adult Institutions from 2021 to 2023. Williams held multiple positions at the California State Prison, Sacramento from 2020 to 2021, including Correctional Administrator of Business Services and Captain. She was Acting Correctional Administrator of the Specialized Bed and Assignment Oversight Team at the Division of Adult Institutions from 2019 to 2020. Williams was a Captain at Salinas Valley State Prison from 2018 to 2020. She was a Correctional Counselor III in the Division of Rehabilitative Programs at Folsom State Prison from 2016 to 2018. Williams was a Correctional Counselor II Supervisor at the California Medical Facility in 2016. She was Correctional Counselor II Supervisor of the Restricted Housing Unit and Correctional Lieutenant at the San Quentin Rehabilitation Center from 2012 to 2016. Williams was a Correctional Sergeant at California State Prison, Solano from 2008 to 2012. She held multiple positions at the California Medical Facility from 2001 to 2008 including Licensed Psychiatric Technician, Medical Technical Assistant, and Senior Medical Technical Assistant. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $199,332. Williams is a Democrat.

Rafael Acevedo, of Imperial County, has been appointed Warden at Richard J. Donovan State Prison, where he has been Acting Warden since 2024. Acevedo held multiple positions at Calipatria State Prison from 1998 to 2003, including Chief Deputy Warden, Associate Warden, Correctional Captain, Correctional Counselor II, Correctional Counselor I, Correctional Officer and Vocational Instructor. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $199,332. Acevedo is registered without a party preference.

Kelly Santoro, of Kern County, has been appointed Warden at Salinas Valley State Prison. Santoro has been a Retired Annuitant at California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation since 2023. She was Warden at North Kern State Prison from 2015 to 2022. Santoro was Chief Deputy Administrator at Wasco State Prison, Reception Center from 2012 to 2015. She was a the Correctional Administrator at the Complex III California Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison from 2010 to 2012. Santoro was the Correctional Administrator at the Complex III California Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison from 2010 to 2012. She held multiple roles at Corcoran State Prison from 2008 to 2009, including Correctional Administrator and Associate Warden. Santoro was Facility Captain of the Health Care Services Division from 2006 to 2008. She held multiple positions at the California Substance Abuse Treatment Facility from 2001 to 2006 including Facility Captain, Correctional Counselor III, Correctional Counselor II Specialist, Correctional Lieutenant Administrative Assistant/Public Information Officer, and Correctional Counselor II Specialist. Santoro was Correctional Counselor I at North Kern State Prison from 1997 to 2001. She held multiple positions at the Centinela State Prison from 1993 to 1997 including Correctional Counselor I and Correctional Officer. Santoro was a Correctional Officer at Taft Community Correctional Facility from 1990 to 1993. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $199,332. Santoro is a Republican.

Robyn Fennig, of Sacramento, has been appointed Deputy Director of Recovery Operations at the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services. Fennig has been Assistant Deputy Director at the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services since 2024, where she was Division Chief of the Hazard Mitigation Planning Division from 2023 to 2024. She held several roles in the Division of Emergency Management at the State of Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs from 2012 to 2023, including Hazard Mitigation Section Supervisor, State Hazard Mitigation Officer, State Public Assistance Officer, and Disaster Response and Recovery Planner. Fennig was a Research Scientist at the Association of State Floodplain Managers from 2017 to 2018. Fennig earned a Master of Science degree in Urban and Regional Planning from the University of Iowa and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from University of Wisconsin, Eau Claire. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $175,596. Fennig is a Democrat.

Rhys Williams, of Orangevale, has been appointed to the Board of Environmental Safety. Williams has been Acting Deputy Chief of Staff and Senior Counselor on Infrastructure at the Office of Governor Gavin Newsom since 2025, where he has held multiple roles since 2019, including Chief Deputy Cabinet Secretary and Senior Advisor on Emergency Preparedness and Management. He was Chief of Staff at the Office of Lieutenant Governor Gavin Newsom from 2014 to 2019. Williams was Communications Director at the Office of Senate Pro Tempore in the Senate Rules Committee from 2012 to 2014. He earned a Master of Science degree in Economics from the University of Wales and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Politics from the University of Exeter. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $93,135. Williams is a Democrat.