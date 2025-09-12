Six Weeks Until the Scandinavian & Nordic Gaming Show 2025 – Chairperson Shares Key Market Developments
The Nordics are at the forefront of a fascinating transformation. With evolving regulations, licensing reforms, and emerging technologies reshaping the landscape, SNGS 2025 provides attendees with a unique chance to understand these changes firsthand. Expect to discover new market opportunities, gain insights into innovative approaches, and connect with key decision-makers driving the industry forward.
Exclusive Take on the Future of Nordic Gaming: Early Insights from Our Chairperson
As we approach SNGS 2025, Peter-Paul de Goeij, Managing Consultant at Quod Bonum and Chairperson of the event, offers a first look at the trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the Nordic gaming landscape.
On the trends most transformative for the next 1–2 years in the Nordic markets, Peter-Paul shared:
“The Nordic markets are maturing fast. Channelisation and consumer protection will dominate the coming years. Sweden is debating further restrictions, Denmark is fine-tuning, Finland is moving towards licensing, and Norway remains an outlier with its monopoly, with a chance to change after the upcoming election next week. The real transformation is in how regulators balance strict controls with maintaining high channelisation. That will define success or failure.”
Turning to sustainability and responsible gaming, he added:
“Sustainability and responsible gaming are non-negotiable. The Nordic region is ahead of many others in demanding transparency, monitoring player behaviour, and strict marketing standards. I expect more harmonisation across markets, more use of data-driven monitoring, and a sharper focus on early intervention. Operators who invest seriously here will keep their licence to operate.”
With expansion beyond the Nordics in focus, here’s his advice for operators scaling internationally:
“Think global, act local. Scaling beyond the Nordics means respecting local rules as much as Nordic regulators demand at home. There is no one-size-fits-all. My advice: build compliance into the core business model, not as an afterthought. Invest in legal expertise, engage with policy makers, politicians and regulators early, and prioritise reputation over short-term growth.”
Peter-Paul also reflected on the role of SNGS in strengthening the Nordic market:
“For years now, SNGS has been bringing regulators, operators, suppliers, and experts together in one place. It is not just a Nordic gathering, it is a lighthouse for the entire European online gaming arena. The show strengthens the market by creating dialogue and by positioning the Nordics as a reference point for the highest standards.”
As for what makes SNGS 2025 a “must-attend” event, he said:
“Professionals should attend SNGS to get a clear, unfiltered view of what is coming. The event combines regulatory updates, business insights, and real networking opportunities. If you want to understand where Nordic regulation and innovation are heading, you cannot afford to miss it.”
Finally, Peter-Paul shared what he’s most looking forward to:
“As Chairman, I look forward to facilitating frank and constructive debate and meeting with friends and colleagues from all over the industry again. I also want to thank and recognise Jan Feuerhake, who has been an excellent Chair and set a very high bar. For me, the highlight will be seeing the Nordic community continue to lead the way in shaping sustainable, transparent, and competitive markets.”
Get Ready to Meet the Following Top Industry Leaders:
Antti Koivula, Chief Compliance Officer, Hippos ATG
Carl Fredrik Stenstrøm, Secretary General, NBO
Daniel Lux, CEO & SEO Consultant, Linxact
Francisco Leon de Vivero, VP of Growth, Growing Search
Gustaf Hoffstedt, Secretary General, BOS - The Swedish Trade Association for Online Gambling
Jaakko Soininen, Managing Director, Finnplay
Jan Feuerhake, Lawyer, Taylor Wessing
Jari Vähänen, Partner, The Finnish Gambling Consultants Oy
Julia Logan, SEO Consultant, IrishWonder's SEO Consulting
Margarita Cruz, Director/Founder, Diamond28 Consulting Limited
Maria McDonald, Partner, Nordic Gambling
Mika Kuismanen, CEO, Rahapeliala Ry
Mikkel Taanum, Counsel, Bird & Bird
Morten Ronde, Managing Partner, Nordic Legal
Pekka Ilmivalta, Head of Office, Nordic Legal
Peter-Paul de Goeij, Managing Consultant, Quod Bonum
Pia Ek, Partner, Bird & Bird Attorneys Ltd
Rebecca Hodnekvam, Associate, Advokatfirmaet Schjødt
Susanna Saikkonen, VP Sustainability, Veikkaus Oy
Thomas Nordby, Partner, Advokatfirmaet Schjødt
And many more.
Key Sessions on the Agenda You Won’t Want to Miss:
The State of Nordic Gaming: Trends, Risks and Market Realities
Uniting the Nordics: Trade Bodies in Dialogue
Addressing Regulatory Gaps: Closing the Loophole for Unlicensed Operators Targeting Nordic Players
Beyond the Nordics: Expansion Strategies for Scandinavian Operators
Unlocking Opportunities in Finland's iGaming Market: Essential Strategies and Legal Insights
Be at the Centre of Nordic Gaming Innovation and Regulation
This is your chance to be part of a premier event that combines critical knowledge with unparalleled networking in one dynamic setting. SNGS 2025 goes beyond a typical conference. It’s where global executives gather, insights are shared before anyone else, and meaningful connections are made. Don’t miss the opportunity to gain firsthand knowledge of emerging trends, regulatory shifts, and market opportunities that will shape the future of Nordic gaming.
Register now: https://www.eventus-international.com/sngs
