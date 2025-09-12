MC YOGI Returns to Downtown Delray for a Master Class Workshop and Music Experience 

Old School Square MC YOGI MC YOGI

Globally Acclaimed Yogi and Recording Artist Brings His Master Class in Movement and Music to Old School Square on Saturday, September 20th; Tickets Now on Sale

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is thrilled to announce the return of world-renowned yogi, recording artist, and performer MC YOGI for an exclusive yoga and music experience at the Vintage Gym at Old School Square Blending hip-hop, electronic beats, and ancient wisdom, MC YOGI has built a global following, performing everywhere from Japan to India to the White House. With appearances at more than 30 major yoga and music festivals, his electrifying style weaves together movement, music, and mindfulness—creating transformative experiences that uplift the spirit and inspire the soul.Back by popular demand after his powerful Delray Beach debut in June, MC YOGI will once again bring his unique fusion of artistry and spirituality to the heart of downtown for an immersive, one-of-a-kind evening.WHEN: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.WHERE: The Vintage Gym at Old School Square, 51 N. Swinton Avenue, Delray Beach. (This is the building facing NE 1st Street.)COST: Tickets are $45 each and on sale now: https://tickets.delrayoldschoolsquare.com/event/mc-yogi-master-class-workshop Please bring a mat and water bottle. You can bring a pillow or blanket for the meditation portion. Water and snacks will be provided. Tickets are non-refundable.IMAGES courtesy of Delray DDA: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/yurzekmldi4dcauo6mi8b/ACfhGKzwpfwwxVs071C4HOE?rlkey=his6kzvafh2jkkua4tdr35z0k&st=qiy609ih&dl=0 For more information and to see a full list of events at Old School Square, please visit: https://delrayoldschoolsquare.com/events About MC YOGIElectrifying audiences with his joy and upbeat energy, MC YOGI is known for rocking crowds across the globe from America to India and beyond. Combining dance music and Hip Hop, with infectious beats, love songs and electronic bangers, MC YOGI performs on big stages, headlining major yoga and music festivals around the world. From living in a group home for at-risk youth, to becoming a world renowned yoga teacher and musical innovator, MC YOGI is on a mission to bring good music and good energy into the world. Learn more at https://mcyogi.com About Old School SquareOld School Square is an historic cultural arts campus in the heart of Downtown Delray Beach. Old School Square’s mission is to create a welcoming space where the community comes together for high-quality, diverse and interactive art experiences, while honoring the 100-year-old historic campus. The 6-acre campus is owned by the City of Delray Beach and home to early 20th century school buildings that have been renovated and are now a fine arts museum (Cornell Art Museum), wedding and events venue (The Vintage Gym), and a performance theatre and creative arts school (Crest Theatre building). The campus also boasts an outdoor Amphitheatre for live music performances, a park and its own parking garage. Old School Square takes up an entire city block at the corner of Atlantic Avenue and Swinton Avenue. The address is 51 N. Swinton Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444.About Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA)The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) was established in 1971 with a mission to grow, strengthen, and enhance the economic vitality of Downtown Delray Beach. As an autonomous agency of the City, the Delray Beach DDA advocates, facilitates, plans, and executes business development, fosters business relations, helps with the planning of public and private projects, and markets the downtown district. The DDA is located at 350 SE 1st Street, Delray Beach, FL. Learn more at https://downtowndelraybeach.com/ or by calling 561-243-1077.Follow updates on social media: @DowntownDelray and @DelrayOldSchoolSquare

