DOXA® Talent CEO David Nilssen to Lead SHRM Webinar on AI, Human in the Loop, and the Future of Work

David Nilssen to share strategies on AI, Human in the Loop, and the future of work in SHRM-accredited webinar hosted by Mile High SHRM.

"AI won’t replace people—but people who know how to use AI will. At DOXA, we’re not removing the human from the process—we’re doubling down on it. ” — David Nilssen

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DOXA Talent, a global leader in Conscious Outsourcing, announced today that its CEO and Co-Founder, David Nilssen , will host his second accredited webinar for the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) . The session, presented in partnership with Mile High SHRM, will take place on September 24, 2025, and is approved for 1.5 continuing education credits for SHRM members.The webinar, AI and Human in the Loop: Redefining the Future of Work, will provide HR professionals and business leaders with practical strategies for combining artificial intelligence with human expertise to enhance decision-making, streamline processes, and create greater organizational impact."AI won’t replace people—but people who know how to use AI will. At DOXA, we’re not removing the human from the process—we’re doubling down on it. We’re rapidly equipping our teams to be AI-enabled, because the companies that thrive will be the ones that integrate Human-in-the-Loop strategies. This is about helping our people work smarter, move faster, and deliver more impact—ethically and efficiently." – David Nilssen, CEO and Co-Founder of DOXA Talent.Nilssen will also showcase emerging tools which allow leaders to extend their reach and increase efficiency without adding more hours to their day.The event is open to both SHRM members and non-members. SHRM members who attend will earn 1.5 professional development credits.To register, visit: https://www.milehighshrm.org/events/EventDetails.aspx?id=1984834&group= About DOXA TalentDOXA Talent is a global talent solutions provider and SHRM Mile High partner that helps businesses scale through Conscious Outsourcing. With a commitment to aligning values, culture, and economic opportunity, DOXA delivers skilled professionals across a range of industries while ensuring ethical employment practices, world-class security, and meaningful career development.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.