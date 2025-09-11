Media Advisory: Seeking the Public’s Help Identifying Charlie Kirk’s Shooter at UVU



Orem, Utah — We are seeking the public’s help in identifying this person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University. 1-800-CALL-FBI Digital media tips: https://tips.fbi.gov/digitalmedia/f4507712a3b2893

The UVU campus will be closed for the rest of the week. If students, faculty, or staff need additional information about the campus, please visit uvu.info.

For media partners who want to get on our distribution list for this incident, please fill out this form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe6cNaXS6H4Z1eIT6N5r1wYXWlmL8H5VMmCDygZW3N6M_qXQA/viewform?usp=sharing&ouid=114556101743302954429

Any inquiries regarding visits from federal political leaders should be directed to their offices.