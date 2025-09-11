Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,427 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,130 in the last 365 days.

Media Advisory: Seeking the Public’s Help Identifying Charlie Kirk’s Shooter at UVU


Orem, Utah — We are seeking the public’s help in identifying this person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University. 1-800-CALL-FBI Digital media tips: https://tips.fbi.gov/digitalmedia/f4507712a3b2893

The UVU campus will be closed for the rest of the week. If students, faculty, or staff need additional information about the campus, please visit uvu.info.

For media partners who want to get on our distribution list for this incident, please fill out this form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe6cNaXS6H4Z1eIT6N5r1wYXWlmL8H5VMmCDygZW3N6M_qXQA/viewform?usp=sharing&ouid=114556101743302954429

Any inquiries regarding visits from federal political leaders should be directed to their offices.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Media Advisory: Seeking the Public’s Help Identifying Charlie Kirk’s Shooter at UVU

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more