Recognizing Excellence: Finalists Revealed for 2025 EWF Annual Conference Awards

2025 EWF Awards

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2025 EWF Annual Conference , hosted by the Executive Women's Forum (EWF), a DSG Global Company, is more than just a gathering, it’s a catalyst for change. This change is embodied most powerfully at the Annual EWF Awards Luncheon, where extraordinary individuals and organizations driving progress and impact across the industry are honored with the Women of Influence, Allyship, and Corporate Awards.The EWF Awards are dedicated to individuals and organizations making significant contributions to the advancement of women in cybersecurity, privacy, and risk. The Women of Influence Awards recognizes outstanding women leaders, in five categories, who have made a lasting impact in their fields. The EWF Allyship Award recognizes those who support and advocate for women within their organizations. The EWF Corporate Award celebrates companies that implement initiatives fostering gender diversity and career development for women.All recipients and finalists will be honored at an in-person ceremony during the EWF Annual Conference, beginning on October 15 at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center in Denver, CO. Avanade will present the 2025 Women of Influence Awards. This event regularly brings together 700 women from diverse sectors to discuss critical issues in cybersecurity, privacy, risk management, and leadership.EWF Founder Joyce Brocaglia stated: “Announcing our award finalists and recipients at the EWF Annual Conference is one of the most meaningful moments of the year. These remarkable leaders, along with the organizations that support them, are building strong teams and resilient corporations while driving transformation in cybersecurity, risk, and privacy. Their success extends far beyond professional accomplishments; they are shaping a more powerful future for us all.”The EWF is proud to announce the 2025 Women of Influence, Corporate, and Allyship Awards Finalists:WOI - Executive of the Year Award:- Terrell Cox, Deputy CISO for Privacy and Compliance, Microsoft- Tera Ladner, Deputy Global Chief Information Security Officer, Aflac- Charlotte Wylie, Deputy Chief Security Officer, OktaWOI - Corporate Practitioner Award:- Valentina Bonsi, Director of Cybersecurity, Booking Holdings- Rikki George, Head of Cyber Defense Resilience, CME Group- Karen L Smith, Senior Manager, TD BankWOI - One-to-Watch Award:- Devon Blogna, Director, U.S. Bank- Kristina Jovanovska, Cyber Defense Group Manager, Avanade & President, Women4Cyber Austria- Priyanka Kohli, Engineering Product Manager, CiscoWOI - Private Solutions Provider Award:- LeAnn Cary, Vice President - Managed Services, Optiv- Kristen Maynes, Partner, PwC- Brooke Motta, Co-founder and CEO, RAD SecurityWOI – NonProfit, Public, & Academia Award:- Kelly Aeschbach, CEO, Consulenda LLC- Nikol Michailos, CISO Cyber Defense Development and Analytics Engineering Manager, IBM- Anne Neuberger, Payne Lecturer, Stanford University, Distinguished Fellow, Hoover Institute and Royal United Services Institute (UK), Former Deputy National Security Advisor, USACorporate Award:- Booking Holdings- Okta- OptivAllyship Award:- Keith Gordon, Global CSO, CIBC- Mike Wagner, Chief Information Security Officer, Kenvue- Jason Witty, EVP, Chief Information Security Officer, Fidelity InvestmentsCongratulations to the 2025 award finalists!For more information and to secure your spot, visit the EWF Annual Conference website.

