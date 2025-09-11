American College of Healthcare Sciences - Accredited Higher Education Institution, ACHS.edu ACHS Launches Two Innovative Certificate Programs in Natural Remedies and Mental Health

ACHS launches two flexible, affordable online certificates: Nature’s Remedies (Fall 2025) & Holistic Mental Health (Spring 2026), with hands-on wellness skills.

These certificates focus on practical solutions you can use immediately. From blending oils to crafting herbal teas and nourishing recipes, gain skills for home, community, or professional practice.” — Dr. Tiffany Rodriguez, Chief Academic Officer at ACHS

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- American College of Healthcare Sciences (ACHS), a leader in holistic health education, is proud to announce the launch of two innovative, applied certificate programs designed to empower learners with practical skills in natural health and wellness using a flexible study framework.The first certificate, Nature's Remedies: Crafting Aromatherapy, Herbal, and Nutritional Solutions for a Healthier Family and Community, will launch in the Fall II Term starting on October 23, 2025.The second, Holistic Approaches to Mental Health: Essential Oils, Herbs, and Nutrition , will follow in the Spring II Term on February 26, 2026. Each program includes three 3-credit courses and offers a flexible, non-Title IV alternative to traditional academic certificates."These certificates are about crafting real solutions you can use right away. From blending oils to preparing herbal teas and creating nourishing recipes, students will walk away with practical skills they can apply in their homes, communities, or professional practices," said Dr. Tiffany Rodriguez, Chief Academic Officer at ACHSThese programs are structured to be both budget-friendly and adaptable to student schedules, offering affordability and flexibility. Students complete their coursework fully online at their own pace over 7.5 weeks using ACHS’s interactive Canvas learning platform, making these programs ideal for working professionals, caregivers, and wellness enthusiasts.Certificate Highlights: Nature’s Remedies: Crafting Aromatherapy, Herbal, and Nutritional Solutions for a Healthier Family and Community-Develop hands-on skills in essential oil blending for daily wellness-Learn to create herbal remedies, including teas, tinctures, and salves-Explore nutritional recipes to support family health-Focus on practical application through product creation and home useHolistic Approaches to Mental Health: Essential Oils, Herbs, and Nutrition-Use aromatherapy for anxiety, depression, and PTSD support-Craft herbal formulations for maintaining balance and mental clarity-Apply nutrition strategies to enhance emotional wellness-Learn real-life approaches suitable for use in professional and personal settingsBoth programs are designed to appeal to a wide range of learners, from aspiring wellness entrepreneurs to caregivers and health coaches, seeking focused, immediately applicable skills.For questions or more details about each certificate program, request more information today Please note: These programs are not available for enrollment by Oregon residents at this time. ACHS anticipates an update in Fall 2025. For more information, please contact the ACHS Admissions team at admissions@achs.edu. This program is not eligible for Title IV Federal Financial Aid.About ACHSThe American College of Healthcare Sciences (ACHS), located in Portland, Oregon, is an accredited college specializing in online integrative health and wellness education. Founded in 1978, ACHS offers a range of certificate, diploma, and degree programs in aromatherapy, herbal medicine, functional nutrition, and other complementary alternative medicine disciplines. ACHS is dedicated to providing exceptional online education based on evidence-based research, with an emphasis on sustainability and global stewardship. Learn more at achs.edu.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.