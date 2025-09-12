Data Facts Celebrates 36 Years of Excellence in the Background Screening Industry

Since 1989, Data Facts has delivered trusted, innovative solutions that help businesses make informed decisions, mitigate risk, and build safer workplaces.

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spanning nearly four decades, Data Facts has grown from a regional provider to an internationally recognized background screening partner. Data Facts serves all sizes of clients across a wide range of industries, including healthcare, transportation, financial services, manufacturing, education, non-profit, staffing, and more. The company’s long-standing reputation is built on a foundation that's all about people.

The company attributes its longevity to a strong culture of integrity, a deep understanding of client needs, and its ability to adapt to changing technologies and regulations.

“Our 36th anniversary is a milestone, but more importantly, it’s a celebration of our team, our clients, and our commitment to excellence,” said Daphne Large, Data Facts’ CEO and Founder. “We’ve seen tremendous changes in the background screening industry over the years, and through it all, we’ve stayed focused on what matters most…delivering accurate information compliantly with unmatched customer care. Anyone can make big promises. But when background checks are rushed, offshored, and when you can never get a real person to address issues, compliance and the candidate experience suffer.”

Large continues. “We listen to our clients and they tell us every day what they need, which is a partner they can trust. Not a call center halfway around the world. At Data Facts, we’ve proven you don’t need to be the biggest to deliver the best.”

As the workplace evolved, Data Facts has embraced innovative solutions like ID verification software, social media screening, and continuous monitoring. These tools help HR professionals and business leaders meet compliance requirements and hire with confidence.

Large is enthusiastic about what the future will bring. But she’s confident about one thing. “Our company was built with people, by people, for people from Day 1. As much as other things in the industry may change, our commitment to people will NEVER change. That’s why our clients stay…and why new ones keep leaving the big dogs behind for us.”

