ICYMI: Governor Ron DeSantis Celebrates Continued Everglades Restoration Projects

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Sept. 11, 2025 This project is the first to break ground under Florida’s new Everglades restoration acceleration agreement with the U.S. Department of the Army MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Yesterday, Governor Ron DeSantis marked the official groundbreaking of the Blue Shanty Flow Way project, an important milestone in Everglades restoration which will ensure that more water flows from the to-be-completed EAA Reservoir south into Everglades National Park and Florida Bay. “We are acting on our historic agreement with the Trump Administration to expedite Everglades restoration using federal funds and state expertise,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Today’s groundbreaking on the Blue Shanty Flow Way project in Miami-Dade County is a milestone in our Everglades restoration efforts, building on our many previous conservation actions.” This marks the first event since the State of Florida and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers signed a new landmark agreement on July 18, 2025, to accelerate the restoration of America’s Everglades. Under the new agreement, the State of Florida assumed responsibility for the Blue Shanty Flow Way and anticipates that it will be done about two years faster than planned. The Blue Shanty Flow Way is the final project to “uncork” Tamiami Trail that was planned as part of the Central Everglades Planning Project under the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan. The Central Everglades Planning Project will deliver an average of 370,000 acre-feet of additional water each year from Lake Okeechobee to the Central Everglades — an essential step in restoring the River of Grass. It includes 8.5 miles of a new Blue Shanty Levee and the removal of older levees to allow water to move naturally. The benefits of the Blue Shanty Flow Way include: Restoration of a more natural and historic flow of clean water south.

Improved habitat for fish, birds and other Everglades wildlife.

Support for outdoor recreation and ecotourism.

Strengthening of the connection between the Central Everglades and Florida Bay. “With every project, from reservoirs to flow ways, we are delivering real results on time, under budget and with strong returns for Florida’s taxpayers,” said DEP Secretary Alexis A. Lambert. “Alongside our federal partners, state leadership and communities, we will continue driving restoration projects forward.” Since taking office, Governor DeSantis has made restoring the Everglades and improving water quality a cornerstone of his administration. On his second day in office, he issued Executive Order 19-12, which committed $2.5 billion over four years for water quality and Everglades projects. That goal was exceeded in his first term, with $3.3 billion invested — more than the previous 12 years combined. In his second term, Governor DeSantis has continued this momentum. With $1.4 billion included in this year’s Fiscal Year 2025-26 Budget, the state has now committed $4.6 billion in the first three years of the term, putting Florida on pace to exceed his $3.5 billion second-term goal. Altogether, nearly $8 billion has been invested since 2019 in Everglades restoration and water quality. Florida's investments in Everglades restoration are paying off: Since 2019, over 75 restoration projects have been completed or launched — more than any administration in history.

Nutrient reductions now total over 1.8 million lbs. of nitrogen and 770,000 lbs. of phosphorous annually.

South Florida’s water storage capacity has tripled to 176 billion gallons.

The C-44 reservoir is complete, the C-43 reservoir is complete and the EAA Reservoir, the "crown jewel" of everglades restoration, is projected to be finished by 2029. ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.