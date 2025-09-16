DEP Secures 200th Conservation Easement, Protecting Over 364,000 Acres of Florida’s Working Lands
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Sept. 15, 2025
Deer Creek Ranch — Photo by Lauren Yoho/Wildpath
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is celebrating a major milestone: the Florida Forever Program has secured its 200th conservation easement, protecting 364,117 acres across the state. This milestone comes as the program celebrates its 25th anniversary.
Since 2000, the Florida Forever Program has focused on conserving the state’s native landscapes, watersheds, agricultural and working lands, wildlife habitats and more. Conservation easements are a key tool in this effort, allowing private landowners to retain ownership while permanently limiting development. These agreements protect natural, scenic, cultural and open spaces for future generations while supporting sustainable land use today. DEP’s conservation easements on working lands also require agricultural producers to follow best management practices, helping safeguard water quality and the environment while keeping farms and ranches productive.
“Conservation easements are one of the most important tools we have to protect Florida’s lands and waters,” said DEP Secretary Alexis A. Lambert. “From working farms and ranches to wildlife habitats and scenic landscapes, Florida Forever safeguards the resources that make our state special.”
Highlights of Florida Forever conservation easements include:
With its 200th easement, Florida Forever continues to conserve the state’s most valuable natural and cultural resources through partnerships with private landowners, ensuring long-term protection of Florida’s landscapes, waterways and working lands.
For more information on Florida Forever’s conservation easements, visit FloridaForever.org.
About the Florida Department of Environmental Protection
The Florida Department of Environmental Protection is the state’s principal environmental agency, created to protect, conserve and manage Florida’s environment and natural resources. The department enforces federal and state environmental laws, protects Florida’s air and water quality, cleans up pollution, regulates solid waste management, promotes pollution prevention and acquires environmentally sensitive lands for preservation. The agency also maintains a statewide system of parks, trails and aquatic preserves. Visit the department’s website at FloridaDEP.gov.
